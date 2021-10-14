Do not want anyone else to see the photos saved in your phone, then you can hide this place; learn – the way

We are very concerned about the privacy of the smartphone…Want no one else to be able to see the files/documents saved in your phone? Then you can also keep them hidden from others by keeping them in the phone. You will not need any additional folders or file transfer process for this. You just have to adopt a small jugaad for this.

In fact, you can hide your photos and videos etc. in special calculator apps. This app will be easily available on play store. Since, the job of a calculator is to make your small and complicated calculations simple for you in time. In such a situation, if you also keep your data hidden in these safe vault apps with calculator, then hardly anyone will notice there to find the data.

The interesting thing is that opening this calculator app initially opens the same interface as the calculator and it does the same thing, while accessing personal data requires entering a password every time. Only after entering the secret code will the data be seen in this calculator app.

How and by what name?: If you search “Calculator Hide App” on Play Store, you will find a lot of options. However, during this time, before choosing the app of your meaning, you must check the rating of that app etc. Then after installing it, set the password. The data will be allowed to be accessed only when the correct password is entered on this app. Otherwise only the basic functions of the calculator can be used.

The photos, videos or data that you save or hide on this app will not be visible in your phone gallery. It will appear directly after entering the password in the same calculator app. Other documents hiding apps like Calculator Vault app: