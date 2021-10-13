Do not want everyone to see your profile picture on WhatsApp, so you can ‘limited’ Profile picture will be ‘limited’ to others on WhatsApp, Know details about this my contacts except feature Profile picture can be ‘limited’ like this

Now everyone will not be able to see your profile picture on the social messaging app WhatsApp. Not only this, you will also be able to hide your profile picture from the contacts saved on your smartphone. This is because WhatsApp is currently testing the profile photo privacy setting for Android phones.

According to media reports, with the help of this feature, users will be able to limit their profile picture. Meaning if they do not want everyone or even their contacts to see that photo of them, then it will not be visible. However, this thing will have to be set by yourself.

There will be options related to this in the privacy settings of WhatsApp, which are Everyone (Everyone), My Contacts (My Contacts) and Nobody (None). ‘WABetaInfo’ shared a screenshot in this regard, which shows that the new setting will come under the name of “Accept My Contacts”.

Let’s say you want only the contacts saved in your phone to be able to see the profile picture that you have set, then all you have to do is select ‘My Contacts’ in the privacy settings. If you don’t want this, you can select “Everyone”, while if you want to keep the photo secret from everyone, then click on “Nobody”.

It is being told that ‘Last Seen’ and ‘About Status’ can also be updated through “My Contacts Accept”. At the moment it is not clear whether it will come to the iPhone or not, but it can be expected in this regard.

Let us tell you that in the year 2017, WhatsApp introduced the My Contacts accept option for the status function. Then after two years i.e. in 2019, it was introduced in the month of November. This time it was brought for group privacy settings.

These things will be in the 5 new features coming on WhatsApp:

1- New option for last scene

2- Vanishing Chats

3- Group Icon Editor, Redesigned Group Info Page

4- High resolution video and photo

5- Image in stickers