Do not worry about Gorakhpur, we will see – Rahul Kanwal mentioned the defeat in the by-election, then CM Yogi’s answer was like this

In an interview with Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, the question was asked about the election of Gorakhpur seat. In response to this, he said that you do not need to worry about it.

In view of the assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh, all the parties have started preparations. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath is handling the election campaign of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). Recently, Home Minister Amit Shah also reached UP and here he had made it clear that if BJP gets majority in UP, then the command of the state will be given to Yogi Adityanath. But now Yogi Adityanath’s old interview with ‘Aaj Tak’ is going viral.

This interview going viral is before the 2019 Lok Sabha elections and anchor Rahul Kanwal questions Yogi about the defeat in the Gorakhpur by-election. In fact, in the 2018 by-election, BJP candidate Upendra Dutt Shukla was defeated by about 21 thousand votes. Rahul Kanwal asks the question, ‘Yogi ji, do you think you will win this time in Gorakhpur because you lost the by-election. This time it is also a question of your nose. Somewhere the seat of Gorakhpur also matters a lot.

Yogi Adityanath replies with a smile to Rahul Kanwal’s question, ‘You don’t worry. You should not worry about him. Whatever he has to worry about, he will do it. I think in times like these you should worry about other people.’ Let us tell you, in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP had registered a historic victory and BJP candidate Ravi Kishan won from Gorakhpur. Won a landslide victory over Ravi Kishan by a margin of 3 Lakh 1 Thousand 664 votes. Coalition candidate Rambhual Nishad is in second place.

Retire from politics Yogi Adityanath was asked in another interview, ‘The kind of politics you and Owaisi sahab do, it is politics to instigate people from both sides. Our India has been a peace loving country. If both of you retire, you don’t think India will be in huge favor. CM Yogi replied to this, ‘You have said a very good thing. It would have been great if you could explain this thing in Kashmir. We are ready to send you to Kashmir.

Those celebrating India’s defeat were arrested: In the program of ‘Aaj Tak’, Yogi Adityanath had said, ‘If you stay in India and eat the food here and sing the praises of Pakistan, you will make them worthy of what the Indian Army makes those people. There are matches and there are wins and losses, but if you express your support to the enemy countries, you will be crushed with the same harshness that you deserve. This is the reason why many people have also been arrested.