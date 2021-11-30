Do Open Book Exam: Check the details of Do Delhi University Online Open Book Exam

Highlights Open Book Exam is on.

On the first day, 46,000 students took the exam.

The answer sheets had about 100 email submissions.

Delhi University’s online open book exam started on Tuesday, with around 46,000 students appearing for the exam. Officials said that the examination passed smoothly except for some technical errors. According to officials, there was a problem with the paper code in one of the subjects in English and this problem was rectified and extra time was given to the students who sat for the exam. Officials also said that there were about 100 email submissions, while the remaining students submitted their answer sheets on the OBE portal.



University Dean (Exams) DS Rawat said, “About 46,000 students took the exam and there were about 100 submissions via email which is a very small number. Rajdhani College had the highest number of 63 email submissions, while Deendayal Upadhyay College had the lowest number of email submissions.

According to the guidelines, students are required to submit papers on the OBE portal only. According to the guidelines, “All students are advised not to use any inappropriate means in the written test. They should be very careful while writing the test. “

“During the June Open Book Examination (OBE), more than 350 students were caught using unjust means, resulting in the cancellation of their papers or the entire semester,” it said.

The guidelines state, “If there is a delay of more than one hour in submission to the portal, the student may use an additional one hour (i.e. 5th hour) to upload the script on the OBE portal, but in that case students will have to do so. . In other words, students (3 hours for writing answers + 1 hour for downloading question papers and uploading scripts + 1 hour for late submission), for which documentary evidence is required.

The guidelines state that the result verification process, like the December and March and June exams, may delay the answer sheets submitted by email.