Do the Yankees have a problem with Gerrit Cole or does he need more time?



Yankees gatekeeper Gerrit Cole pitched a mostly word game last night but he wasn’t quite able to complete it. Superstar Vladimir Guerrero Jr. went twice deeper from Cole and rained down on his parade later with another double in the competition – then he took the Yankees’ best reliever Jonathan Loesiga to his third deck 447 feet.

After the game, Cole was asked about a gesture that looked a lot like the tip of the 23-year-old star’s first baseman’s cap.

“I mean, did you watch last night? If you had a cap, you’d hit it too,” Gerrit Cole said after the Yankees’ 6-4 loss at home. Really impressive but hasn’t Gerrit Cole signed a 4 324 million deal for 9 years to make sure that nights like that don’t happen? I would say that Vlady Jr. will get some good weapons around the American League, but Cole was not paid to be a good hand – he is considered to be of the generation.

Overall, Gerrit Cole has found a way to navigate that famed Jess lineup by throwing 5.2 innings and allowing three runs from just four hits off Vladi Jr.’s bat. There is no shame in giving up one or two runs as arguably the deadliest right-hander in the game. Slugger, but Cole seems to be starting a trend. Cole fights for the best teams in the division that really started a few years ago when Yankees fans realized that Ray ‘G-Man Choi had intimidated $ 300 million people. Again, understandably there are some hitters that you are struggling to get out of – however, the expectations are that pitchers earn $ 36 million per year to make an adjustment and win.

Cole has registered two no-decisions so far this season and a 5.59 ERA when being defeated mostly by the long ball which had a lot to do with his erratic fastball command. The command started slow last night and it was found as the game progressed. And as far as Vlady Jr. is concerned, Cole should probably have chosen another war instead of the baby. Trying to beat Viledi Jr. clearly didn’t work, no matter how well the pitches were positioned.

The conclusion here is that Gerrit Cole deserves more time and acknowledges that he has to come to the top in this stretched situation. In a divisional game it was quite strange for a player to allow you to beat and yield with a tip of the cap. It comes across as a sublime gesture of superior talent. Is Vladimir Jr. arguably the second best player in the sport? Maybe. But the next time these two squads face off, Cole will have to fight harder.

Jess will meet the Yankees again tonight for the series final at 7 ET. It remains to be seen whether Luis Severino gave a rubber finger to the Yankees and let Gerrit Cole Vlady go to Yankee Stadium in his car.