Do you also want to take advantage of Kisan Samman Nidhi Learn how to apply Learn how can apply

The beneficiary farmers of Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana are going to get the 9th installment next week. The government has decided that this installment will be released on August 9. An installment of Rs 2-2 thousand is released to the farmers thrice a year through this scheme. One can easily apply for this scheme.

Only the applications of eligible farmers are accepted. Not everyone can apply for this scheme. Applications are accepted from only those farmers who fulfill the eligibility conditions of the scheme. Many schemes have been started by the central government to double the income of the farmers. Among them there is also a PM Kisan Samman Nidhi scheme.

PM Kisan Yojana: Can those who have less than 2 hectares of land apply?

Here is the mode of application:-

– Go to ‘Farmers Corner’ present on the official portal of Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana https://pmkisan.gov.in/

Now click on ‘New Farmer Registration’

A new tab will open in front of you

– Here you have to click on ‘Click here to continue’ by entering Aadhaar number and image code

Now the registration form will open

Here fill the information of State, District, Village, Block, Sub-District, Gender, Mother/Father/Husband’s Name and Address etc.

To give information about your land, also enter survey or account number, khasra number and area size.

After filling these, your registration process will be completed as soon as you click on ‘Save’.

Explain that the first installment comes between December 1 and March 31. The second installment is directly transferred from 1st April to 31st July and the third installment from 1st August to 30th November in the account of farmers.





