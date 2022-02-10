Entertainment

Do you ask for votes for BJP by taking Mulayam's name? Aparna Yadav gave such an answer on the question

Aparna was asked that when you go to the meetings, you take the name of your father-in-law Mulayam Singh. You say that vote for her and say that she is a fan of Modi ji. That is, vote for BJP. To which Aparna said, “I have not told any lie.

Aparna Yadav, the younger daughter-in-law of Samajwadi Party patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav, has joined the BJP. Aparna’s decision was shocking to the public amidst the stirring of the UP assembly elections. It is also being called a big achievement of BJP. Aparna claims that BJP will get a landslide victory this time.

When the anchor of a news channel questioned him about this, he said, BJP will form the government with full majority. It is our resolve and we have always thought for the progress, progress and development of the people. That’s why people have full faith in us.

After this the anchor asked him that when you go to the meetings, you take the name of your father-in-law Mulayam Singh. You say that vote for her and say that she is a fan of Modi ji. That is, vote for BJP. To which Aparna said, “I have not told any lie. Netaji had said this in Parliament, I have not said anything wrong. To which the anchor said then AAP is seeking votes for BJP in the name of Mulayam Singh.

I repeated Netaji’s words: Aparna said, “I did not ask for votes in his name, I repeated his word. We are an Indian people who follow the word. After this, she said while speaking Raghukul Rit Sada Chali Aai Chaupai, “I was only repeating Netaji’s words, I never asked for votes in his name.”

Let us tell you that Aparna Yadav is the wife of Prateek Yadav, son of former Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh Mulayam Singh. Aparna married Prateek in the year 2011, both of them also have a daughter. Aparna has done her post graduation in International Relations and Politics from the University of Manchester. Along with this he learned classical music from Bhatkhande Sangeet Vishwavidyalaya for many years. Aparna contested from Lucknow Cantt Assembly seat in 2017 but lost to Rita Bahuguna Joshi of BJP.


