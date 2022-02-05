Do you get upset if someone calls you Amitabh Bachchan son On the question of Abhishek Bachchan wife Aishwarya Rai gave the answer like this

In an interview, Abhishek Bachchan was asked if he gets upset when he is addressed as Amitabh’s son. His wife Aishwarya Rai became very angry on this question.

Bollywood’s star kids, who are also actors themselves but are still known by their father’s or their wife’s names. One such actor is Abhishek Bachchan. The actor started his acting career in the year 2000 with the film ‘Refugee’. He has been seen in films like ‘Delhi 6’, ‘Dostana’, ‘Sarkar’, ‘Dhoom’ and ‘Guru’.

Abhishek Bachchan is a brilliant actor but still he is recognized as the son of his father Amitabh Bachchan. At the same time, when he married actress Aishwarya Rai in the year 2007. At that time his identity was less than that of his wife. Aishwarya and Abhishek gave an interview during the film ‘Raavan’. At that time, the actress was very angry about Abhishek being called Amitabh’s son and Aishwarya’s husband.

Actually both had talked to ‘BBC’. Then Abhishek Bachchan was asked that he has trouble being called Amitabh’s son and Aishwarya’s husband?

Responding to which Abhishek Bachchan said ‘No, not at all’. But Aishwarya Rai got angry when she was asked this question and she replied and said ‘Despite the word ‘overshadow’, I think it is not right to impose this question on her all the time. He is a very good actor and he has appeared in many different roles’.

At the same time, in an interview given to ‘Vogue’, Aishwarya Rai told why she loves Abhishek. During that time he had said ‘I love that Abhishek, who is gentle, generous and has a wonderful personality. He is like every common man. I can’t live with a man who is always worried about his fitness.

During this, he had also told about his happy and successful marriage and said ‘Keep the faith’. Have faith in your heart, mind and soul. Always be generous towards yourself. You are your best friend. Also experience it realistically and you will be able to cherish your wedding forever’. Let us tell you, today i.e. on 5th February 2022, Abhishek Bachchan has turned 46 years old.