Do you have an eye on this money too? When Baba Ramdev mentioned the treasure of Padmanabha temple, people started asking such questions

Yoga guru Baba Ramdev is very active on social media and keeps giving his opinion on all contemporary-political issues. In this sequence, referring to the treasure of the famous Padmanabha temple of the South, he wrote, ‘Even today, despite so many foreign invasions-foreign loot, only one Padmanabha temple in India has a treasure of about two lakh crores. How can we have such a rich-glorified India, poor, illiterate, underdeveloped?’

Ramdev further questioned, ‘Is there ever any industry-business possible without knowledge-education, without science-technology and without skill?’ He shared a graph of GDP data for the past several decades, in which the GDPs of America, West Europe, China, Middle East and India were compared. Sharing this graph, the yoga guru wrote, ‘Our prosperity in history – our ancestors were very great, we have to incorporate the glory of our past in our education….

Social media users started giving various reactions to this tweet of the yoga guru. A user named Ajay Singh Mehra wrote, ‘Did this knowledge happen after 2014, Baba? Where did your black money, Rs 35 liter petrol and Rs 300 gas cylinder go? Finally tweeting the graph of Patanjali too. Ravi Bhardwaj slammed Baba Ramdev and wrote, ‘Where did the black money go, why is petrol not available for Rs 30, gas for Rs 300? Why are people paying taxes? When you have a government, why don’t you tell people about black money from your platform now? (Also read- Why the Indian team that won the 1983 World Cup did not watch the film ’83’, the director revealed)

Even today, even after so many foreign invasions, foreign loot

In India, in which only one Padmanabhan temple has a treasure of about 2 lakh crores,

How can our so rich-glorified India be poor, illiterate, underdeveloped?

Is there ever any industry, business possible without knowledge-education, without science-technology and without skill? pic.twitter.com/e2duiDvyXZ — Swami Ramdev (@yogrishiramdev) December 22, 2021

While complaining, a user named Akhilesh Kumar wrote, ‘Baba ji, the employees of your company have created a lot of loot. Got all my commission money in the biscuit division, didn’t do any calculations. A user named Rajesh wrote tauntingly, ‘Baba ji, you let it be. There is no rocket science in things like toothpaste. Businessmen like you make things expensive.’ A user asked, ‘What happened to that coronil case?’ (Also read- Akhilesh Yadav has invited you, will you contest the elections? Rakesh Tikait gave such an answer on the statement of the SP leader)

One user commented, ‘Sir, you seem intelligent. Will you tell why people like you did not ask this question to the Prime Minister? Had it been done, today the scene would have been different…. Supporting Swami Ramdev, a user wrote, ‘Swamiji is not a prime minister. Whatever question you have to ask in this subject, ask the government and get some information. A user named Kulkarni wrote, ‘This treasure should be used for the nation.’ Atul Dubey wrote, ‘Now are your eyes on the money of the temple?’