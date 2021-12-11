Do you have more than one SIM in your name? You can find the address in less than a minute, Learn – How to know that your name and id has more than one SIM – Do you have more than one SIM enabled in your name? You can find out in less than a minute, know-how

The Department of Telecommunications has ordered re-verification of SIMs of customers having more than nine SIM cards and to discontinue the SIM in case it is not verified. For Northeast including Jammu and Kashmir and Assam, this number is of six SIM cards.

How many SIMs are activated in your name… have you ever wanted to know this thing? If not, then do check it once, because in the era of increasing online fraud, it is possible that your ID number is running somewhere else and has carried out some criminal activity from it. This situation can be very harmful for you.

In less than a minute, you can find out how many SIMs i.e. Subscriber Identity Module are active on your ID. In fact, the Department of Telecom has created Telecom Analytics for Fraud Management and Consumer Protection (TAFCOP), for which a website (tafcop.dgtelecom.gov.in/) has also been created on their behalf, where the details of active SIM numbers in India are available. Is. You can find out through this site in just 30 seconds whether someone else is running a SIM in your name.

What is the process?: Visit the website, where you will have to login using your mobile number and One Time Password (OTP). Then the details of all the numbers operating from your ID will be revealed. If an unknown number comes in the list, then you can also complain about it.

Make a complaint like this: You will have to click on the number and “This is not my number” for a complaint of an unknown number activated from your ID. Next, fill the name written in the ID in the box above there. Then click on report below. After submitting the complaint, you will be given a reference ID, which can further help you track its status.

According to the order issued by the Department of Telecommunications, in case customers are found with more SIM cards than allowed, they will be given the option to keep the SIM of their choice and switch off the remaining. “During the analysis done by the department, if any subscriber is found to have more than the prescribed number of SIM cards of all telecom service providers, all SIMs will be re-verified,” the department said.

The department has taken this step to investigate the incidents of financial crimes, objectionable calls, automated calls and fraudulent activities. The department has asked telecom companies to delete all those mobile numbers from the database which are not in use as per the rules. (with PTI-language inputs)