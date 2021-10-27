Do you know Khushi Dubey, why was she arrested? Anjana Om Kashyap asked a question from Yogi Adityanath, got such an answer

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath was questioned about the arrest of Khushi Dubey in an interview. In response, he said, ‘I know everyone.’

Many people were arrested by the police after the encounter of Vikas Dubey in the famous Bikaru case of Kanpur. It also included Khushi Dubey, the newly wed wife of Amar Dubey, close to Vikas Dubey. There was also a political uproar over Khushi’s arrest. Senior journalist Anjana Om Kashyap had questioned UP CM Yogi Adityanath on this issue during an interview.

He had asked CM Yogi, ‘Do you know Khushi Dubey?’ In response to this, CM Yogi had said, ‘I know 24 crore people of the state. I keep the introduction of each individual with me. Ask about anyone, I will tell about everyone.

Anjana Om Kashyap asks the next question, ‘This issue is being raised very loudly in Brahmin conferences. You arrested his associate after Vikas Dubey encounter, but why arrested newly-wed Khushi Dubey?’ To this, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had replied, ‘The issue should also arise about the murder of Santosh Shukla. Deputy SP Mishra should also rise, whose two minor girls have been orphaned. If a deputy SP is killed, it is right and if we take action against the accused, it becomes wrong.

Let us tell you, Khushi Dubey had demanded an early hearing on the bail plea from the Supreme Court. In response to which the Supreme Court had said that the hearing on the bail case will be done after the Dussehra holiday. Khushi Dubey’s lawyer Vivek Tankha had said that even after the Supreme Court’s notice on the bail plea, the Uttar Pradesh government is yet to file its reply. How long will a minor be kept in jail if the state government does not file a reply? Therefore, the matter should be heard expeditiously.

Why do you have a revolver and a rifle? In another interview, senior journalist Rajat Sharma had asked Yogi Adityanath, ‘If you have not committed a crime, why do you have a revolver worth one lakh rupees? Why are there 80 thousand rupees rifles? All this is to spread panic and people like us should be afraid to ask you questions?’ This interview of Yogi Adityanath is now becoming increasingly viral on social media.

To this question of Rajat Sharma, Yogi Adityanath smiles and replies, ‘I have weapons because as a sanyasi we are trained by both. If there is a scripture, then there is also a weapon. We take both of us with us. That’s why we have weapons and will continue to do so.