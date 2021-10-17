Do you know Kuchh Nai is priced at 1000 rupees and Nothing can cost more than 7000rs

There is nothing in the market right now and products are also available under the name Nothing. Their prices are also not low. While nothing starts from Rs.1000, the price of Nothing is more than Rs.7000.

When asked what is needed, saying nothing or nothing can be costly. You will be surprised to know that there are products available in the market under the brand names Kuchh Nai and Nothing. Their price also ranges from thousand rupees to seven thousand rupees.

TV Actor ordered nothing but got empty box

Recently, TV actor Paras Kalnavat has shared an experience related to this on Twitter. The actor had ordered the Nothing Earbuds from Flipkart. However, a different incident happened with him. Flipkart actually didn’t deliver anything when I ordered Nothing. He was delivered empty cans of Nothing earbuds, pictures of which he shared.

The price of Nothing Earbuds is more than seven thousand

If you look at the earbuds of Nothing brand, then its price is Rs 7,299. It is currently available on the online marketplace with a discount of five and a half thousand rupees. Talking about its features, it also has a mic facility. With this you will also be able to talk on the call. For connectivity, version 5.2 of Bluetooth has been given. Its battery life is 34 hours. It also has the facility of wireless charging. Its specialty is water splash and sweat resistance.

Whiskey is derived from the name Kuchh Nai

Now talking about nothing, recently Scotch Whiskey has been launched in the market under this name. It has been launched in the Indian market by the UK company Natures Bounty Wines and Allied Products, which is the company of Dabur India Vice President Amit Burman. Nothing makes it a marketing company in Glasgow, England. Its price in Delhi starts from Rs.

Available in these states of India after England and Canada

The company is currently selling this product in Delhi, Punjab, Himachal Pradesh and Mumbai. There are plans to make it available all over the country in the coming time. This product was currently only available in Canada outside of England.