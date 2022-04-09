Do you know who convinced Sanjay Dutt to do KGF 2? Read his name here!

News oi-Prachi Dixit

In KGF 2, where the audience is eager to see Yash aka Rocky Bhai, on the other hand, the biggest highlights of the film are Sanjay Dutt who is playing the character of ‘Adheera’ and in such a situation, the fans are eagerly waiting to see their favorite superstar too. are doing Sanjay Dutt is going to be seen as a dangerous villain in this film and the audience is giving a lot of love to his character even before its release.

In such a situation, be it the role of the hero or the antagonist, Sanjay Dutt has always stunned the audience with his impressive performance. It can be said that Sanjay Dutt is one such actor who is probably the most loved and admired villain of the audience, and this is the reason why the audience is eagerly waiting for his character of ‘Adheera’ in the upcoming film KGF 2.

However, after a long time, he will be seen in a completely new avatar and hence he himself is very happy to be a part of such a big project. At the trailer launch of the film, the actor was seen talking about the team and on the occasion. He thanked his wife Manyata Dutt for encouraging him to do KGF 2.

To this he said, “This journey of KGF Chapter 2 has been a lesson for me after 45 years. This film was made as a family, even the spot boys, junior artists, we are all family. Yash, want to thank my younger brother for being a wonderful co-actor, he is such a humble person. Raveena, thank you for making Prashant Adheera. Most importantly, I would like to thank my wife who did Persuaded me to do KGF 2.”

Let us tell you, KGF 2, in which Sandy Dutt will be seen in the role of Villain, is all set for release on 14th April 20122. Apart from this, he has ‘Ghudchadhi’, ‘Shamshera’ and ‘Tulsidas Junior’ in the pipeline, directed by Binoy Gandhi.

Story first published: Saturday, April 9, 2022, 19:14 [IST]