Do you know who inspired Neha Dhupia for her role in A Thursday film release on Disney Plus Hotstar

13 seconds ago
By Filmibeat Desk

Neha Dhupia will be seen in a special character in Yami Gautam’s film A Thursday. The film will see a cast including Yami Gautam Dhar and veteran actresses Dimple Kapadia, Neha Dhupia, Atul Kulkarni among others. Neha Dhupia is receiving applause from all sides for her role of a pregnant police officer. Neha Dhupia, who plays ACP Catherine Alvarez, shared, “I think right before I was shooting, I was watching this show called ‘Hit and Run’ starring Lior Raz.

There’s a character called Tully, who is pregnant and you know, after the first two scenes, you start living her life like you live all the other characters. The show has been a hit and it was very relatable for me as far as that character is concerned. We haven’t done over the top with pregnancy. Because you’re pregnant, and some days you work harder than others, but the reference point was just as powerful because, you know, I’ve been pregnant before.

“This is my second time and you don’t change as a person. It’s a bit difficult. It’s uncomfortable. It’s beautiful. The phase you are going through. But I always kept the reference point more towards the police and less towards my physical changing because in any case my physicality is going to be so natural to be pregnant because I really was, I didn’t have to do much work for her. Let us tell you that this film will be released on 17 February 2022.

Saturday, February 12, 2022, 17:30 [IST]

