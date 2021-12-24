Do You Put Gifts Under the Tree Before Christmas Eve?



ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Today’s 98.3 TRY social dilemma came from Lyla. It’s about where to put the Christmas gifts. Here’s her email:

Hey Jaime. Just wondering about something. My husband and I argue about this every year. Most of the time I win, but this year he wants his way. I’ve been talking to friends about it and they’re split too. Here’s my question. After you buy your Christmas gifts for your family and friends, and wrap them, where do you put them? Are they hidden in a closet somewhere or do you put them under the tree. We NEVER put presents under the tree that we buy for each other until Christmas morning. That was my family’s tradition and I always want to keep it. The idea is that we want to leave all the room we can for Santa to put presents under the tree. Plus there’s the whole surprise of what the gifts are. If you let people see what the shape of the box is, they might be able to guess the gift, and I think the anticipation is part of the fun of Christmas. So never any gifts under the tree at our house until after Santa has brought his. But my husband’s tradition was very different, with presents under the tree whenever they were wrapped and ready. And after talking with several friends, they feel that way too. They say, it’s something that adds to the fun of Christmas. I get that, but I still think it’s more fun to wait until Christmas morning. So I thought I would ask you. Do you put the gifts under the tree throughout the month of December, or do you wait until after Santa has brought his gifts. thanks so much Jaime. Happy Holidays ~ Lyla

Well, I’m with Lyla. My tradition was also no presents under the tree when I was a kid too so Santa gets the first shot. But now it’s more because the cats and dog would rip them apart before Christmas morning. So Santa first, then our presents.

What about you? Do you agree with Lyla or her husband? Let me know what you think on the TRY Facebook page.