Docking the Surface Pen to your Surface Duo 2 phone costs $65. will be

Microsoft has a new phone of its own, the Surface Duo 2, coming October 21 — and if you buy an optional “Surface Duo 2 Pen Cover,” you can also get the company’s optional $130 Surface Slim Pen to magnetically dock and attach. Will be able to charge wirelessly. Use it with 2 stylus and Android phone.

The need for a special cover was not clarified, nor the price or release date, during the company’s presentation last week, but Microsoft confirmed Windows Central Today, October 21, it will cost $65. While the Surface Duo 2 was supposed to launch on the same day, it strangely didn’t go up for pre-order with the phone, and is still not available to add to cart. You can check out its product page here, which lists the pen cover as “coming soon.”

The listing states that it adds 32g (0.07oz) of weight to the phone, and shows that it is not a full case, but a half shell combined with some floating bumpers. It’s also listed as being compatible with the original Surface Slim Pen, but it’s unclear whether it docks or charges the older pen, or (hopefully) both. You can get it in both the colors (looks like it matches quite well with the phone) and it will have a cloth lining to protect the finish of your device.





Here’s our first hands-on experience with the Surface Duo 2; We’ll have a full review down the road.

Microsoft says that the original Surface Duo will get the Android 11 update by the end of the year.