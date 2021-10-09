Doctor (2021) full Movie download News, Review Leaked By Tamilrockers
Doctor (2021 Review Dual Audio (480p, p, p)
Doctor 2021 Telugu Full Movie Download 480p Croaker is a Tamil action cliff-hanger film composed and coordinated by Nelson Dhilipkumar. The movie stars Sivakarthikeyan and Priyanka Arul Mohan of Telugu movie Gangleader fashionability lead the pack jobs. Yogi Babu and Vinay are roped in for supporting jobs in the film. The film was supplied by Sivakarthikeyan’s SK Affairs and created by Kalai Arasu.
Release Date Of Doctor Full Movie 2021
The film expounded on November 29, 2019, with a puja service in Chennai followed by the commanding shoot. The discharge of the film has ended due to the COVID-19 epidemic in India and the cross-country lockdown, with 80 of the discharge of the film, in May 2020.
Initially bespoke for a dramatic delivery in late 2020, the film was delayed from bursting, and after the creation measures were halted due to the lockdown.
The delivery date of the film has been indefinitely delayed due to the rise in COVID-19 cases and the state lockdown in Tamil Nadu. The film was either entered to be delivered on October 9, 2021.
Doctor (2021) Full Movie Info
- Full Name Doctor
- Released Year 2021
- Size 400 MB||1.2 GB||2.5 GB||4.79 GB
- Quality 480p|| 720p|| 1080p
Doctor (2021) Movie Dual Audio (Hindi-English) 720p & 480p & 1080p. This is a Hindi Movie and is available in 720p & 480p classes.
Doctor cast and crew
|Title
|Doctor
|Language
|Hindi/Tamil/Telugu
|Genre
|Action thriller
|Director
|Nelson Dilipkumar
|Producer
|Sivakarthikeyan
|star cast
|Vinay Rai, Priyanka Arul Mohan
|Country
|India
|Date of publication
|October 9, 2021
Doctor Full Movie Information
- Release date 09 October 2021 (India)
- Directed by-Nelson Dilipkumar
- Writing Credits-Nelson Dilipkumar
- Produced by Kalai Arasu, T. Ezhumalaiyanm, Sivakarthikeyan
- Music by-Anirudh Ravichander
- Cinematography b-Vijay Kartik Kannan
- Film Editing by-R. Nirmal
- Art Direction by-D.R.K. Kiran
- Costume Design by-Pallavi Singh
- Makeup Department-Ganapathy
- Production Management-M. Manjunath
- Sound Department-Alagiakoothan,S. Alagiyakoothan, Hafeez, Nagavenkatakumar, Shrikanth
- Sundar, Suren
- Visual Movables by-Srirengaraj
- Feats-Anbariv
- Camera and Electrical Department-Shivam Borkar
- Costume and Wardrobe Department-Perumal Selvam
- Editorial Department-Andreas Brückl
The storyline of Movie Doctor 2021
Varun is a military Doctor who visits Chennai and gets caught up in the pursuit of a missing girl. How Varun and six others take on mortal/ organ trafficking lords forms the rest of the story.
Where to watch Doctor Full Movie Online?
Top Cast Of Doctor
- Milind Soman Not known
- Sivakarthikeyan as Varun
- Yogi Babu Not known
- Vinay Rai Not known
- Priyanka Arulmohan Not known
- Sunil Reddy Not known
- Arun Alexander Not known
- Deepa Shankar Not known
- Redin Kingsley Not known
- Raghu Ram Not known
- Ilavarasu Not known
- Rajiv Lakshman Not known
- Shiva Aravind Not known
- Archana Chandhoke Not known
- Avantika Mohan Not known
Doctor Story reviews
