Entertainment News

Doctor G 2022 Movie Cast, Trailer, Story, Release Date, Poster

11 seconds ago
Add Comment
by admin
Doctor G 2022 Movie Cast, Trailer, Story, Release Date, Poster
Written by admin
Doctor G 2022 Movie Cast, Trailer, Story, Release Date, Poster

Doctor G 2022 Movie Cast, Trailer, Story, Release Date, Poster

Doctor G Movie (2022):Doctor G is an Indian upcoming Hindi language comedy drama war film directed by Anubhuti Kashyap. Star Cast Shreyas Talpade and Rajpal Yadav playing lead role in This movie. in The film is scheduled to be released on 17 June 2022 The film will be premiere on Theatres.

Story

Contents hide
1 Story
2 Doctor G Movie Details:
3 Doctor G Cast?
4 Doctor G Official Trailer
5 People also search for Doctor G Full Movie in Google:
6 Disclaimer:

Three siblings, with only a father in common, meet for the first time at their grandmother’s funeral in India.

Doctor G Movie Details:

  • Movies NameDoctor G (2022)
  • Genre: Comedy, Drama, War
  • Release Date: 17 June 2022
  • Director: Anubhuti Kashyap
  • Producer: Zaid Ali
  • Production: Bindiya Chhabria, Arvind Ashok Kumar
  • Writer: Saurabh Bharat, Anubhuti Kashyap, Sumit Saxena, Vishal Wagh
  • Music: N/A
  • Language: Hindi
  • Watch on: Theatres

Doctor G Cast?

  • Ayushmann Khurrana
  • Rakul Preet Singh
  • Shefali Shah
  • Sheeba Chaddha
  • Anshumaan Srivastava

Doctor G Official Trailer

Doctor G Official Trailer Coming soon.

People also search for Doctor G Full Movie in Google:

Thanks for Visiting GadgetClock.com. Follow us for more updates.

Disclaimer:

Finally, I would like to say you not to use the illegal movie downloading site to download movies because the movie production house gives so much effort and investment to produce a movie. So, there no make sense to destroy the film by watching the pirated one. Watch the film on your near theatre hole.

Disclaimer:  we remember you according to Indian law, piracy is a crime and we never support this. In this blog post, I’m only tried to share some information related to the illegal pirated content so that the readers can learn and understand. We do not promote piracy or any online illegal activities that violate any law.

READ Also  MP3 Ringtone iPhone: We Know How to do it Without iTunes


#Doctor #Movie #Cast #Trailer #Story #Release #Date #Poster

You may also like

About the author

admin

View all posts

Leave a Comment