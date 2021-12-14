Doctor G 2022 Movie Cast, Trailer, Story, Release Date, Poster



Doctor G Movie (2022):Doctor G is an Indian upcoming Hindi language comedy drama war film directed by Anubhuti Kashyap. Star Cast Shreyas Talpade and Rajpal Yadav playing lead role in This movie. in The film is scheduled to be released on 17 June 2022 The film will be premiere on Theatres.

Story

Three siblings, with only a father in common, meet for the first time at their grandmother’s funeral in India.

Doctor G Movie Details:

Movies Name : Doctor G (2022)

: Doctor G (2022) Genre: Comedy, Drama, War

Comedy, Drama, War Release Date: 17 June 2022

17 June 2022 Director : Anubhuti Kashyap

: Anubhuti Kashyap Producer: Zaid Ali

Zaid Ali Production: Bindiya Chhabria, Arvind Ashok Kumar

Bindiya Chhabria, Arvind Ashok Kumar Writer : Saurabh Bharat, Anubhuti Kashyap, Sumit Saxena, Vishal Wagh

: Saurabh Bharat, Anubhuti Kashyap, Sumit Saxena, Vishal Wagh Music: N/A

N/A Language: Hindi

Hindi Watch on: Theatres

Doctor G Cast?

Ayushmann Khurrana

Rakul Preet Singh

Shefali Shah

Sheeba Chaddha

Anshumaan Srivastava

Doctor G Official Trailer

Doctor G Official Trailer Coming soon.

