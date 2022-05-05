Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness Full Movie in HD Leaked on TamilRockers & Telegram Channels for Free Download and Watch Online; Benedict Cumberbatch and Elizabeth Olsen’s Marvel Film Is the Latest Victim of Piracy?



Benedict Cumberbatch, Elizabeth Olsen and Benedict Wong-starrer Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness has released in theatres on May 6, 2022. Helmed by Sam Raimi, the film revolves around Doctor Strange traveling through the multiverse alongside America Chavez to combat a deadly threat. Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is a sequel to Doctor Strange and is a part of Phase Four of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The flick has been receiving generally positive reviews from the critics. However, unfortunately, within a couple of hours after it release in theatres, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness got leaked online. The movie is now available for streaming on torrent sites. There’s an HD print of the film available to watch online. Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness Movie Review: Benedict Cumberbatch’s Marvel Film Revels in Sam Raimi’s Horror Vibes and Elizabeth Olsen’s Scarlet Witch Act (Gadget Clock Exclusive).

Watch The Trailer:

However, this is not the first time, a movie has been leaked or surfaced online for free watch. As almost all film becomes the victim to this mess, it’s very sad. In the past, many strict actions and restrictions were taken against these sites, but even after getting blocked, the sites rebound elevating piracy and illegal download options. The cyber cell needs to take serious action regarding this. This really needs to be stopped with hard steps. Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness: Leaked Movie Stills From Grand Premiere Go Viral; Marvel Fans Ask Viewers Not to Post SPOILERS from Benedict Cumberbatch-Elizabeth Olsen’s Film.

For the unversed, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness sees Benedict Cumberbatch as Doctor Strange, Elizabeth Olsen as Wanda Maximoff and Benedict Wong as Wong. It also stars Xochitl Gomez, Patrick Stewart, Hayley Atwell and Rachel McAdams.

(The above story first appeared on Gadget Clock on May 06, 2022 12:36 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website Gadget Clock.com).