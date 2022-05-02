Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness: Review, Cast, Plot, Trailer, Release Date – All You Need to Know About Benedict Cumberbatch and Elizabeth Olsen’s Marvel Film!



Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness releases this Friday and fans are definitely excited for what the sequel entails. The film directly deals with the aftermath of Spider-Man: No Way Home and will finally delve directly into the Multiverse of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Not only that, but there are some delicious cameos rumoured to be in the film, that will definitely leave any Marvel fan howling in the theatre. Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness: First Look at Maria Rambeau As Captain Marvel Is Winning Hearts on Internet!

One of the biggest draws of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is that Sam Raimi, the director of the Spider-Man trilogy, returns to direct a superhero film. Fans are unbelievably excited about him coming back to Marvel and making a film on one of the biggest characters in its roster. So with that being said, here is all you need to know about Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. Doctor Strange In The Multiverse of Madness First Clip Out! Marvel’s Magician Takes On a Giant Octopus (Watch Video).

Plot

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness takes place a few months after Spider-Man: No Way Home and sees the Sorcerer dive deep into the Multiverse. He will be joined by America Chavez, Scarlet Witch and Wong to take on a new, deadly threat.

Cast

Benedict Cumberbatch returns to the role of Doctor Strange while he will be joined by Elizabeth Olsen as Scarlet Witch too. Benedict Wong will appear as Wong and Xochitl Gomez makes her MCU debut as America Chaves. Chiwetel Ejiofor and Rachel McAdams also reprise their roles as Karl Mordo and Christine Palmer. Patrick Stewart, Hayley Atwell and Lashana Lynch are also reportedly set to appear as Professor X, Captain Carter and Captain Marvel.

Watch the Trailer For Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness

Release Date

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is set to release in theatres on May 6, 2022.

Review

The review for Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness isn’t available as the reviews for it aren’t out yet. The moment we have a review available, the page will be updated.

