Doctor Who’s Jodie Whittaker is given a hug by co-star John Bishop on series 13 set

Jodie Whittaker was seen receiving a hug from her co-star John Bishop throughout a break from filming series 13.

The actress, 38, gave the impression to be being comforted by the comic, 54, whereas they headed to set in Bristol with Mandip Gill on Monday.

Whereas they walked between units, Jodie and John had been seen speaking to one another earlier than she wrapped an arm round his waist and he draped his over her shoulders for a temporary embrace.

Whereas it is unclear why Jodie wanted a hug from her co-star, she appeared downcast as John provided to consolation her.

Jodie was seen in costume as the long-lasting Time Lord as she donned a purple shirt with vibrant stripes and tucked it into a pair of blue dungaree trousers.

She accomplished her look with a pair of lace-up boots and vibrant socks, whereas she additionally carried a giant coat and drinks together with her on the way in which to set.

John, in the meantime, reworked into The Doctor’s new companion Dan by carrying a blue baseball jacket over a plaid shirt and denim denims.

Co-stars: Mandip Gill was seen following intently behind the pair

The trio’s day on set collectively comes after rumours emerged that Jodie will depart Doctor Who after series 13.

In March, the BBC refused to remark on hypothesis, after it was reported that the display screen star handed in her discover for the present.

Jodie reportedly instructed BBC bosses that she will not be returning to the favored series following the conclusion of the upcoming series 13.

Supportive: John leaned his head on Jodie’s as they hugged briefly

That can mark a three-year run for the actress, which is about common for current actors taking part in the time-travelling alien.

Matt Smith, David Tennant and Peter Capaldi additionally appeared on Doctor Who for 3 series every, whereas Christopher Eccleston solely appeared on one series after the present was revived in 2005.

In accordance with a supply for The Mirror, the present is already at work on determining how Whittaker will probably be changed by the Fourteenth Doctor.

‘It’s all very hush-hush but it surely is recognized on set that Jodie is leaving and they’re gearing up for a regeneration,’ a supply stated.

Informal: John, in the meantime, reworked into The Doctor’s new companion Dan by carrying a blue baseball jacket over a plaid shirt and denim denims

‘Her departure is high secret however sooner or later over the approaching months the arrival of the 14th Doctor will must be filmed. It’s very thrilling.’

As with earlier Docs, on the finish of Whittaker’s tenure her character will ‘regenerate’ into a new kind, at which level the following actor will take over the function.

Jodie made historical past in July 2017 when she was introduced because the first-ever feminine physician after Peter Capaldi ended his run.

Run: If she does depart, it’s going to mark a three-year run for the actress, which is about common for current actors taking part in the time-travelling alien

Earlier this 12 months, Mandip revealed that bosses are ‘open’ to casting a ‘lady of color’ as the following Time Lord.

The actress, who performs Yasmin Khan within the sci-fi series, stated that ‘there’s undoubtedly room for change,’ with regards to diversifying the present’s forged, following experiences that Jodie has stop the function after 4 years within the TARDIS.

It comes after Who was universally praised by followers for introducing its first ever black Doctor, performed by Jo Martin in a surprising twist that noticed the time traveller be taught of quite a few incarnations from her previous.

Talking on BBC Radio 4, Mandip stated she might see one other black actor taking on the well-known function, as bosses are but to substantiate rumours that Jodie will depart the present later this 12 months.

She stated: ‘I believe there’s a lengthy solution to go however there’s undoubtedly room for change. And truly, I believe on the BBC and at Doctor Who they’re very open and forward-thinking, so sure.’

Mandip joined the forged as Yaz alongside Jodie’s Doctor in 2018, and can seem alongside John when he joins the series as the brand new companion Dan later this 12 months.