Doctor’s Retirement Age: Yogi Government’s Important Decision Raises Doctor’s Retirement Age by 5 Years – Yogi Government’s Decision Raises Doctor’s Retirement Age by 5 Years

The Yogi government has taken a big decision considering the work done by doctors during the Corona period in Uttar Pradesh. This has raised the retirement age of doctors in the state to 5 years. As per the information received, the proposal will be approved in the cabinet meeting soon.Doctors and paramedical staff worked extremely sensitively and vigorously in the deteriorating conditions of the Corona period in Uttar Pradesh. In view of this, the Yogi government has decided to increase the retirement age of doctors by 5 years. Under which UP doctors will retire at the age of 70 instead of 65. Uttar Pradesh Medical Education Minister Suresh Khanna said a proposal has been prepared in this regard. Which has been agreed to by Chief Minister Yogi. The proposal will be approved at a cabinet meeting soon.

Need for more experienced doctors: Suresh Khanna

“We especially need more experienced doctors,” Uttar Pradesh Medical Education Minister Suresh Khanna said in a statement. Doctors should open their own private clinics after retirement, it is better that they offer their services to us. This is raising the retirement age of doctors by 5 years. The proposal will soon be approved by the Cabinet.