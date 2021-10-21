Doctors succeeded in transplanting pig kidney to human with great hope for the future

The kidney of a brain dead patient in America was not working. After this he was transplanted pig kidney. However, before doing this work, the doctors had sought permission from the relatives of the patient. Only after that this experiment was started, and it was successful.

Scientists are always doing new research to make human life healthy, safe and better. This increases happiness in the life of a person. In this direction, scientists of medical science have achieved such a success, which was being felt very much in today’s lifestyle. It had become a big problem in the world due to kidney failure and there was no alternative for it. America’s doctors made a big discovery in this matter and made a pig kidney has been successfully transplanted into the human body.

After many investigations, it became clear that pig kidney is working well in human body. Doctors say the body’s immune system did not immediately reject the pig’s organ.

The entire transplant procedure was performed at NYU Langen Health Center in New York City. According to doctors, the pig’s gene was changed before the transplant, so that the human body would not reject its organ immediately.

This is the first time that an animal kidney has been successfully transplanted into a human body. Earlier, whenever such transplant was tried, it was unsuccessful, but this time it did not happen. This has given hope in the lives of the people suffering from kidney failure.

It is being told that the kidney of a brain dead patient was not working. After this he was transplanted pig kidney. However, before doing this work, the doctors had sought permission from the relatives of the patient. Only after that this experiment was started, and it was successful.

Despite this success, much remains to be discovered. Doctors and researchers medical scientists are trying to find out what the consequences are in the long term. “We need to know more about organ longevity,” said Dr. Dorri Segev, a professor of transplant surgery at the Johns Hopkins School of Medicine in New York. Still, he said, “It’s a huge success. It’s a big deal.”