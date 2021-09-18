Documents for UK Visa: Study Abroad: Find out the documents required to get a UK study visa, how to apply – Documents for a UK study visa from India

Highlights Find out what documents are required for graduation

There are many reasons to study in the UK

Do research for a UK visa with these tips

Documents for a UK visa: Studying in the UK is a dream of almost every Indian student, if you want to study here you have to get a study visa, which is the hardest job. The process of applying for undergraduate, postgraduate and PhD is a bit different in the universities here. At the same time, admission to UG courses is through UCAS and in some cases through direct application. Most universities accept applications verified by UCAS. PG and PhD applicants can apply directly to the university.



Documents for undergraduatesGraduate)

Application Tenth and twelfth academic record and degree IELTS Academic, TOEFL IBTA, C1 Advanced, PTE Academic LNAT exam, Maths entrance test or MAT, Biomedical entrance exam or BMAT, SAT other entrance test marks like graduate medical school entrance exam etc. Birth certificate Passport Reference letter if required Copy of degree-diploma certificate if required Statement of purpose CV or resume

Passport

Passport is required to go to any country. A passport to visit the UK must be valid for at least 3 years at the time of visa application.

Also read: Study Abroad: Here are 5 great benefits to studying abroad, Learn how to grow your career



Degree mark sheet and certificate

At the time of application, students will also need to provide copies of all required marksheets and certificates. For example, Indian students pursuing postgraduate degree will have to submit their 10th and 12th and all semester grade and degree passing certificates. At least one set of copies is required for each application. Verification is required for all copies.

Letters of recommendation

If you want to go to the UK to study, it is very important that you have a letter of recommendation. This is one of the most important documents. The letter of recommendation should be provided by one of your professors or supervisors and should highlight your academic or professional abilities, performance and experience. Students must provide at least two letters of recommendation.

Reasons to study in the UK

If you want to study in the UK, you need to know why you want to study at a UK university and what your future goals are when applying for a visa. Universities focus entirely on SOPs to learn about applicants, their aspirations, and how they can contribute to the university.

Good marks in English

Students must obtain good marks in IELTS, TOEFL and Duolingo tests while applying. All courses offered by UK universities are in English and students must provide proof of English proficiency to study in the country. These marks are considered one of the most important requirements for admission to UK universities.

Also read: Study Abroad: If you are bag-packing to study abroad, keep these things in mind



Scorecard for entrance exam

Students must take a specific entrance exam to gain admission to any UK university. So before applying to colleges, make sure you know how many marks you can get in the program you are applying for.

Experience letter

If you want to do an internship with a part-time job and study, you can also submit your experience letter. At the same time, students applying for certain courses in the performing arts are required to provide a letter of experience.

Financial proof

You will need to provide financial proof when applying to study in the UK. This requires students to provide bank statements that can pay tuition fees or full course fees for 1 year. If the course is less than 1 year, you must have enough money in your bank account to cover the cost of staying at least 9 months. . In addition to their names, students can also provide details of bank accounts opened in their parents’ names.

For research

If you want to do a research course, you need to submit a research proposal. Because in doctoral and post-doctoral degrees, students are selected based on their research proposal and degree marks.

Portfolio

Applicants pursuing postgraduate degrees in Arts, Design and Architecture are required to submit their portfolio. It helps the concerned institution or college to evaluate your skills and competencies in your field of study.