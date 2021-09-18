Documents for UK Visa: Study Abroad: Find out the documents required to get a UK study visa, how to apply – Documents for a UK study visa from India
Highlights
- Find out what documents are required for graduation
- There are many reasons to study in the UK
- Do research for a UK visa with these tips
Documents for undergraduatesGraduate)
- Application
- Tenth and twelfth academic record and degree
- IELTS Academic, TOEFL IBTA, C1 Advanced, PTE Academic
- LNAT exam, Maths entrance test or MAT, Biomedical entrance exam or BMAT, SAT other entrance test marks like graduate medical school entrance exam etc.
- Birth certificate
- Passport
- Reference letter if required
- Copy of degree-diploma certificate if required
- Statement of purpose
- CV or resume
Passport
Passport is required to go to any country. A passport to visit the UK must be valid for at least 3 years at the time of visa application.
Degree mark sheet and certificate
At the time of application, students will also need to provide copies of all required marksheets and certificates. For example, Indian students pursuing postgraduate degree will have to submit their 10th and 12th and all semester grade and degree passing certificates. At least one set of copies is required for each application. Verification is required for all copies.
Letters of recommendation
If you want to go to the UK to study, it is very important that you have a letter of recommendation. This is one of the most important documents. The letter of recommendation should be provided by one of your professors or supervisors and should highlight your academic or professional abilities, performance and experience. Students must provide at least two letters of recommendation.
Reasons to study in the UK
If you want to study in the UK, you need to know why you want to study at a UK university and what your future goals are when applying for a visa. Universities focus entirely on SOPs to learn about applicants, their aspirations, and how they can contribute to the university.
Good marks in English
Students must obtain good marks in IELTS, TOEFL and Duolingo tests while applying. All courses offered by UK universities are in English and students must provide proof of English proficiency to study in the country. These marks are considered one of the most important requirements for admission to UK universities.
Scorecard for entrance exam
Students must take a specific entrance exam to gain admission to any UK university. So before applying to colleges, make sure you know how many marks you can get in the program you are applying for.
Experience letter
If you want to do an internship with a part-time job and study, you can also submit your experience letter. At the same time, students applying for certain courses in the performing arts are required to provide a letter of experience.
Financial proof
You will need to provide financial proof when applying to study in the UK. This requires students to provide bank statements that can pay tuition fees or full course fees for 1 year. If the course is less than 1 year, you must have enough money in your bank account to cover the cost of staying at least 9 months. . In addition to their names, students can also provide details of bank accounts opened in their parents’ names.
For research
If you want to do a research course, you need to submit a research proposal. Because in doctoral and post-doctoral degrees, students are selected based on their research proposal and degree marks.
Portfolio
Applicants pursuing postgraduate degrees in Arts, Design and Architecture are required to submit their portfolio. It helps the concerned institution or college to evaluate your skills and competencies in your field of study.
