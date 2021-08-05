Dodgers and Astros Felt Like a World Series Preview

LOS ANGELES – Bang, bang, the Houston Astros aren’t dead. Not buried. And much to the chagrin of the team’s many detractors, this isn’t even yesterday’s garbage.

The Astros have taken the sharpest arrows from a bloodthirsty crowd at Dodger Stadium twice this week and still emerged with the best record in the American League. With every inflatable trash can thrown across the field and through heartbreaking, derogatory chants (“Cheaters! Cheaters! Cheaters!” And worse), these Astros continued to put distance between them and the franchise’s sign-theft scandal. .

It was two eventful nights in Los Angeles, where fans are still convinced their team was the victim of a World Series 2017 heist. They had waited four years for the chance to personally shout so much at the Astros.

They were disappointed after the series opener, in which Astros pitcher Lance McCullers Jr. struck out nine at bat in six innings and two-thirds in a 3-0 shutout. But then on Wednesday Max Scherzer not only made his Dodgers debut in a 7-5 win, but he also indulged his new fan base by removing Jose Altuve three times. Over the course of seven delicious innings followed by an encore, Scherzer has done everything but bring an apple to his new manager, Dave Roberts.