Dodgers beat Tigers as Miguel Cabrera hits 503rd homer



Walker Bueller played five scoreless innings and the Los Angeles Dodgers beat the Detroit Tigers 6-3 on Sunday, surpassing Miguel Cabrera’s 503rd home run of his career and his first run of the season.

Cabrera hit a two-run homer off reliever Phil Beckford to help the Tigers avoid a shootout in the eighth inning. Cabrera, who received the 3,000th hit of his career last week, tied 18th George Brett in Major League history with 1,119 extra-base hits.

Freddie Freeman hit a couple of hits and drives, and Mookie Bates scored two runs to help the Dodgers win the series.

Bueller (3-1), who threw the first shutout of his career in his last out, needed 23 pitches to cross the first inning. He pitched with lots of traffic at the base, but always got out of the jam. He spread six hits and hit five and walked one.

“It’s better to run away if you want to, but you still want to be better,” Bueller said.

He faced 15 batters in the first three innings, a minimum of six overs, but retired in the fourth and fifth innings.

Buhlar did not allow to run in 14 consecutive innings.

“She was crushed,” Freeman said of Bueller. “As much as we want him to throw nine innings every time and shutball baseball every time, it won’t happen. He gave us five strong innings. He didn’t have the command and his stuff but the good pitchers do.”

The Dodgers pitchers combined to hit 13 batters out. Alex Vesia sidelined in the seventh, and Beckford did the same in the eighth, despite Cabrera leaving Homer.

“We had the opportunity,” said Tiger manager AJ Hinch. “Elite teams play defense and that team does.”

Craig Kimberly scored his fourth save of the year when he was runner-up in second place and an out in ninth place. He let Eric Hass out the ground, but Xavier Beaze started to walk away to send a tying run to the plate. Austin Meadows pops up to third base to finish it.

Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said: “We’ve won more than we lost, but we haven’t been able to keep up. “We have a really good team coming up on Tuesday (San Francisco Giants). Last week, I don’t think we played really good baseball, to be honest. We pitched well, which is important. I know. Our best baseball is in front of us.”

Jaime Candelari also hit a ninth home single for Justin Bruihle in ninth place for the Tigers, who were trailing 6-0 in seven innings and have lost seven of their last eight games.

Detroit starter Eduardo Rodriguez (0-2) allowed eight hits in 5 2/3 innings and conceded six runs, scored four and was injured due to two errors.

Kahnle Returns

Tommy Kanley played in a major league game for the first time since July 26, 2020, when he was with the Yankees. The 32-year-old reliever underwent Tommy John surgery in 2020 and underwent a lengthy rehabilitation but eventually made his Dodgers debut. He pitched in a scoreless sixth inning, striking out two.

“I was so excited. It was a very special day. It’s been a while,” Kanley said. “I’ve behaved like any normal day I’ve been here for the last six, seven years. It was fun to come back from there and be part of the team.”

Save the day

Kimbrel is embarrassing to tie Joe Nathan for the eighth-most save in the history of the big leagues. Kimbrell has 36 saves in his career.

Instructor’s room

Tigers: Robbie Grossman hit a Buhler pitch in the second inning and injured his right hand. The coaches came out to see him, and he stood to run the base but then came out of the game.

Dodgers: LHP Garrett Clevinger was an alternative after Kanley became active.

Coming next

Tigers: RHP Michael Pineda (1-1, 3.60 ERA) begins his third season in Pittsburgh on Tuesday. After a season-opening start where he played five scoreless innings against the Yankees, Pineda allowed four earned runs (three home runs) in a 5-0 win over Minnesota.

Dodgers: LHP Julio Urias (1-1, 2.50 ERA) will face the San Francisco Giants on Tuesday. Urias has allowed one or fewer runs in three of his four starts. He made 15 outs, but walked eight.