Dodgers Max Schaezer records 3,000th career strikeout

On April 29, 2008, Arizona Diamondbacks opening catcher Chris Snyder was known to gossip behind the plate during games. So when his friend Jack Castle, the Houston Astros’ starting pitcher, came to bat in the third inning, Snyder asked Castle about his younger brother Matt, who was Tom Brady’s backup quarterback on the New England Patriots in the NFL.
But when Castle saw a 23-year-old pitcher exit the bullpen, who was making his major-league debut and reach 96 mph in his warm-up on the mound, he politely told Snyder to zip it. said to.
“I absolutely forgot what I said but I was like, ‘Don’t talk to me on this. I had to lock it,'” Castle recalled in a phone interview. “Velocity being recorded on board at Chase Field Was. And I could even see it myself because I didn’t try that hard.”
After six pitches—the last one blown behind a fastball overmatched pitcher—Castle became the first major leaguer to be hit by the Diamondbacks’ top prospect at the time, Max Scherzer.
There’s little shame in being taken off the plate by Scherzer, now 37. Throughout a career spanning 14 seasons, four teams, eight All-Star Game selections, three Cy Young Awards and one World Series title, Scherzer is one of them. The elite pitcher of this, or any, generation and has embarrassed many hitters with his powerful right hand.
And in Sunday’s 8-0 win against the San Diego Padres in Los Angeles, Scherzer was at his best, sending the batsman back into the dugout to bluff himself. Dodgers ace Scherzer threw an immaculate nine-pitch, three-strikeout second inning and flirted with a perfect game. In the fifth inning, Scherzer joined baseball’s 3,000-strikeout club with a punch-out from first baseman Eric Hosmer.
However, Hosmer took little revenge by breaking Scherzer’s bid in a perfect game with a double each in the eighth inning.
Although he could not achieve another historic feat in the same game, Scherzer became the 19th man to reach 3,000 strikeouts, a club that includes Hall of Famers such as Tom Seaver, Steve Carlton, Bob Gibson and Fergie Jenkins. Still pitching like his key player, Scherzer could continue to climb the major-league career strikeout list, topped by Nolan Ryan, who pitched until age 46 and dismissed 5,714 batsmen.
“There aren’t many people who have reached this milestone,” Scherzer said. “It’s a great thing to accomplish. I love strikeouts and for me it’s a testament to durability.”
In an era of baseball defined by more velocity, more speed and more strikeouts on pitches, few have been better than Scherzer. With at least 1,000 innings since the start of the 2012 season, he led all with a strike rate of about 32 percent entering Sunday. Nicknamed “Mad Max” and known for a mindful workout and ongoing diet, Scherzer has maintained an average fastball velocity around 94 mph at this age.
“He was destined for it,” Dodgers star outfielder Mookie Bates said of Scherzer’s strike achievement. “All the work he does, who he is, everything he does. It sounds weird, but I don’t expect anything less from him.”
Scherzer’s career can be traced through his strikeouts. After taking Diamondback’s first round from the University of Missouri in 2006, he rose to the majors two years later. In Scherzer’s debut, Edgar Gonzalez started for the Diamondbacks, but after Gonzalez scored six, Scherzer came off the bullpen.
The Diamondbacks were trailing 6–2, Scherzer inherited a runner at second base with two outs in the third inning. Castle, 27, was aware of Scherzer’s reputation as a tough-thrower youngster, but felt good after hitting a single in his previous at-bat against Gonzalez. Soon, Castle noticed that he was in trouble.
“He had this unorthodox delivery – his front was high, the arm came around and it wasn’t straight over the top, like three-quarters,” Castle said. “He hid the ball well. From the angle of that arm and that velocity, I could see why this guy was nice. “
Castle went back to the batsman’s box and choked on the bat, hoping to make up for his slow bat speed and put the ball in right field. It helped once: after two balls, taking a strike and whispering a second offer, Castle fouled on the fifth pitch. Shazer then rocketed off Castle’s bat at 96 mph with his brutal head-snapping delivery.
“I got a piece of him,” said Castle, laughing about the foul ball. “It was something to hang my hat on, I guess.”
Overall, Scherzer bowled four and a third perfect innings of relief, setting a major league record for a pitcher who made his debut as a reliever by retiring 13 consecutive batters. He scored seven runs.
Concerned that Scherzer’s throwing manner might result in injury, the Diamondbacks traded him to the Detroit Tigers ahead of the 2010 season. There, Scherzer overcame a brief relegation to the minor leagues, adding a curveball and becoming a strikeout threat, helping the Tigers reach the 2012 World Series and win the 2013 American League Cy Young Award.
Scherzer joined the Washington Nationals ahead of the 2015 season in a seven-year $210 million deal, which he turned into a bargain. Using his wit and fierce competition to find new ways to get better each year, he led the Nationals for the next six and a half years. (He once pitched during batting practice with a broken nose and black eye.)
In 2015, he threw two no-hitters. In 2016 and 2017, he won back-to-back National League Cy Young Awards. On 11 May 2016, Scherzer tied Kerry Wood, Roger Clemens and Randy Johnson for the major-league record for strikeouts in nine-innings games with 20. And in October 2019, he guided the Nationals to their maiden World Series title.
From 2015 to 2019, Scherzer averaged 210 innings and 274 strikes, while posting a 2.74 earned run average and a 79-39 record. He has returned from a down year in the pandemic-less 2020 season, during which he posted a 3.74 ERA, and is now making a late-season push for his fourth Cy Young Award.
Out of playoff contention, the Nationals traded him to defending World Series champion Dodgers before the July 30 trade deadline. Scherzer, a top players union representative, has a 0.88 ERA and 72 strikeouts, including nine on Sunday, with his new team. He won all eight of his starts and saw him come within five outs of a perfect game on Sunday.
After striking out his 3,000th, Scherzer quickly accepted a standing ovation from the Dodger Stadium crowd – which included his parents, wife and children – with his hat raised above his head. But in his typical style, he didn’t even smile, focused on the game too, and he got back to work.
“When you win a prize or you achieve a milestone, it usually takes a year to fully evaluate it in terms of everything,” Scherzer said. “Hopefully I keep pitching and dreaming up new things, and hopefully you’ll gain more perspective and appreciate its history a year from now.”
Looking from afar, Castle, now 41 years old and an executive with Nasdaq who lives in California, has already enjoyed watching Scherzer’s major-league career develop since the strikeout. So he has two sons, who have Scherzer baseball cards. One has a Scherzer jersey.
“It’s great to see his career progress,” said Cassel, who appeared in 15 games for the Padres and Astros in 2007 and 2008. “I saw it early and there are a lot of cool, talented people who get to play the game, so it’s always fun to see those who make it. It’s been a good part especially with Scherzer, just watching him continue to compete.” Keeps up and continues to get better at his craft, even with age.”
Not long ago, Castle said he received a text message from a friend informing him that old footage of Castle pitching was on MLB Network. Contemplating which sport might possibly be given his brief career, Castle saw that the channel was Scherzer’s major league debut, and thus he was on TV.
“I’m Mr. Nobody and here’s the Hall of Famer,” he said. He said, “I take it as a compliment to join him and be with him in the same field. I am a fan of him and I am a fan of what he has done for his career and sport.
Castle said he recorded replays of the 2008 game and showed it to his children, teaching them to learn from failure, especially in a game filled with it. Even now, he laughs about Strikeout vs. Scherzer. He is clearly not alone.
