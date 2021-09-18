Dodgers Max Schaezer records 3,000th career strikeout

On April 29, 2008, Arizona Diamondbacks opening catcher Chris Snyder was known to gossip behind the plate during games. So when his friend Jack Castle, the Houston Astros’ starting pitcher, came to bat in the third inning, Snyder asked Castle about his younger brother Matt, who was Tom Brady’s backup quarterback on the New England Patriots in the NFL.

But when Castle saw a 23-year-old pitcher exit the bullpen, who was making his major-league debut and reach 96 mph in his warm-up on the mound, he politely told Snyder to zip it. said to.

“I absolutely forgot what I said but I was like, ‘Don’t talk to me on this. I had to lock it,'” Castle recalled in a phone interview. “Velocity being recorded on board at Chase Field Was. And I could even see it myself because I didn’t try that hard.”

After six pitches—the last one blown behind a fastball overmatched pitcher—Castle became the first major leaguer to be hit by the Diamondbacks’ top prospect at the time, Max Scherzer.