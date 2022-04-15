Dodgers’ Mookie Betts talks Jackie Robinson’s legacy, believes ‘nobody should wear’ No. 42



NewYou can listen to the Gadget Clock article now!

Major League Baseball will celebrate Jackie Robinson Day and the 75th anniversary of the baseball icon on Friday when he broke the color barrier when he took to the field for the Brooklyn Dodgers in 1947.

Mookie Bates, who plays for the Los Angeles Dodgers, recalls Robinson on the team that Shortstop played for and talks about what it means to be a black baseball player.

Click here for more sports coverage on FOXNEWS.COM

“Just being blessed, you know, I’m glad I got the chance to do what I’m doing right now. Obviously what he went through is rough, people and some things because he’s alive because my dad was alive then and that’s exactly what he told me.” Said and knowing what he went through, Jackie was almost nothing compared to what he went through, Bates said in an interview on the “Black Diamonds” podcast. “It’s a blessing that she did it the way she did it. Carried herself the way she carried herself and was still great. You know, it’s hard to do.”

To celebrate Robinson this year, every Major League player will wear No. 42 on Dodger Blue for the first time. Each player usually wears the number for the day, but for the first time, each number will be in Dodger Blue.

Robinson is retired across the number baseball. Bates said no one should wear the number 42 because of the Robinson game and what it means to the world.

Fans welcome Freddie Freeman to the Dodgers

“It’s almost like you don’t want to wear it. Like, I think even though everyone is wearing it at the same time, I don’t think anyone should be wearing it. And just because, you know, people only know Jackie Robinson, he’s broken the color barrier, “It simply came to our notice then.

“But people like me who know a lot of stories and know so much that he’s gone through it, and being black, it’s no, no, I don’t think anyone should wear it. I think it should be retired in every stadium, and You know Jackie Robinson, you know everything about him, you should learn about him, learn about what he’s gone through, in fact everyone, all the Negro League guys have gone through.

“But that number 42, you know, I understand, he has a day and I’ll never take that day off. But I’m on the other side. I think you leave it there and let it do its work, and he’s the last.” The person who should be wearing 42 years, you know? “

The team is ready to join the Robinson family at John Muir High School in Pasadena, California, before the Cincinnati Reds play. The school will unveil a mural of Robinson, who played a variety of sports at the school in the 1930s.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.