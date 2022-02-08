Dodgers’ Trevor Bauer avoids charges in assault case: reports



Los Angeles Dodgers star Trevor Bauer will avoid charges after an investigation into domestic violence allegations from last year, according to multiple reports.

The Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office decided not to charge Bauer after reviewing messages between the pitcher and the accuser, the Pasadena Police Department’s investigation and the transcript of the civil hearing last summer, the Los Angeles Times reported Tuesday.

Two sexual encounters between Bauer and the San Diego woman from last spring were under the spotlight in this case. Bauer was not charged after an investigation into the first encounter and there was reportedly not enough evidence to prove that Bauer committed a crime in May either.

The MLB is still investigating the incident. Bauer could face a suspension to start the 2022 season.

“MLB is continuing their investigation. We will have no further comment until it concludes,” the Dodgers said in a statement, via AM 570.

Bauer was placed on administrative leave after the allegations first surfaced. While he signed a lucrative contract with the Dodgers before the start of the 2021 season, he only appeared in 17 games. He last pitched on June 28 before he was placed on leave.

He was initially accused of choking a woman unconscious and allegedly punching her several times during two consensual sexual encounters.

A judge denied the 27-year-old woman’s request for a restraining order in August. The alleged victim said she sought the order when she learned the criminal probe of Bauer was likely going to take some time.

After a four-day hearing, Judge Dianna Gould-Saltman found that, based on the alleged victim’s testimony, Bauer followed boundaries the woman set. The judge determined that Bauer couldn’t know the boundaries the woman didn’t express.

Bauer and his attorneys have denied any wrongdoing and have said through representatives that everything between Bauer and the woman was “wholly consensual.”