Does a daily aspirin help over 60s avoid heart disease and stroke? Expert recommendations just changed



Daily aspirin, also known as Cardiovascular Disease (CVD), is no longer recommended for people over the age of 60 to prevent heart disease and stroke, according to new guidelines released by the US Preventive Services Task Force (USPSTF) on Tuesday.

The panel of national experts released a statement report that overturned its standard guidelines, citing a slight increase in the risk of internal bleeding after daily medication. Although aspirin reduces the risk of cardiovascular events, it increases the risk of gastrointestinal bleeding, intracranial hemorrhage and hemorrhagic stroke, the report said.

“Based on current evidence, the task force recommends that people 60 years of age or older start taking aspirin to prevent the first heart attack or stroke,” said Michael Barry, vice chairman of the task force, in a press release. Barry, a professor of medicine at Harvard Medical School and a physician at Massachusetts General Hospital, added, “As the risk of internal bleeding increases with age, the potential harms of aspirin use outweigh the benefits of this age.”

The latest statement from the USPSTF comes almost two decades after the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) recommended that aspirin should not be taken to prevent the first heart attack or stroke.

According to the FDA website, aspirin is an over-the-counter pain-killing drug that is commonly used to prevent blood clots, heart attacks and other conditions because it reduces the coagulation of blood platelets. But the federal agency says the same properties of the drug that help blood clot can cause unwanted side effects, such as abdominal bleeding, cerebral hemorrhage, kidney failure and other types of stroke. The website states, “Aspirin daily use may be helpful if you have any type of cardiovascular disease, or evidence of impaired blood flow to your brain. Only a physician can tell you the risks. Long-term aspirin use may outweigh the benefits. . ”

Although the USPSTF report does not recommend a daily dose of aspirin for 60+ year olds, it does recommend the use of aspirin for people aged 40 – 59 who have an approximately 10% risk of cardiovascular disease for bleeding and who consult a physician.

The panel of experts reported, “The decision to start using low-dose aspirin for early prevention of CVD in adults between the ages of 40 and 59 who have a 10% or higher 10-year CVD risk should be personal. Evidence suggests that The net benefit of using aspirin in this group is low. People who are not at high risk of bleeding and are willing to take low doses of aspirin every day are more likely to benefit. “

John Wong, MD, a member of the task force, said in a press release that “those between the ages of 40 and 59 who have no history of CVD but are at high risk may benefit by starting to take aspirin to prevent the first heart attack or stroke.” Wong, who is also a professor of medicine at Tufts University School of Medicine, said: “It’s important that they decide together with their healthcare professional whether starting aspirin is right for them because daily aspirin use comes with potentially serious side effects.”

According to the report, CVD is responsible for more than 1 in 4 deaths and is the leading cause of death in the United States. They added that an estimated 605,000 Americans have a first heart attack and about 610,000 experience a first stroke each year.

The panel added that these revised recommendations are not for people who have already had a stroke or are currently having heart disease or are already taking aspirin. The report says that these patients should talk to their healthcare provider in their special case.

“We want to emphasize that these recommendations are focused on starting aspirin to counteract this

The first heart attack or stroke. Anyone who has already taken aspirin and has questions about it should talk to their healthcare professional, “Wang said in a release.