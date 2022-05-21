Does Flair play fair? Experts weigh in on airline’s route ‘exclusivity’ deals

Does Flair play honest? Experts weigh in on airline’s route ‘exclusivity’ deals



Flair Airways says its low-cost airfare and deals with regional airports are enhancing competitors in the Canadian air trade, however because the Edmonton-based provider seeks additional time to fulfill its licence necessities to maintain flying, a rival airline is asking the corporate’s unique deals into query.

In Flair’s deals on the Waterloo Worldwide Airport (YKF), the place it has exclusivity on some routes, some specialists are torn on whether or not such preparations are unfair or can really improve alternative for travellers in search of extra handy and reasonably priced flights.

Flair is presently the topic of a licence evaluation from the Canadian Transportation Company, which discovered in a preliminary evaluation launched in March that it won’t meet the Canadian possession requirements to fly in the nation. A proper resolution might be delivered on June 1, the watchdog says.

The ultra-low-cost provider has outlined steps it’s taken to repair the CTA’s considerations because the preliminary ruling however has additionally requested Canada’s transportation minister, Omar Alghabra, for an 18-month extension to fulfill the requirements and refinance debt tied to an American investor.

International Information has reviewed a redacted model of that submission, in which Flair champions its function in including aggressive, lower-cost fares to the Canadian air trade as a major motive it needs to be allowed to maintain flying whereas it addresses the CTA’s points.

















However low-cost rival Swoop, owned by WestJet, has cried foul over Flair’s agreements on the Waterloo airport boxing it out of routes to the southwestern Ontario metropolis.

The airline mentioned in a press release to International Information that it reached out to the airport authority final month so as to add service connecting Waterloo to Edmonton and Halifax beginning this summer time, however was denied.

“Sadly, our proposal was denied as Flair Airways has a monopoly by an exclusivity settlement with the Area of Kitchener-Waterloo and the airport authority,” mentioned Swoop president Bob Cummings in a press release.

“A lot of these agreements aren’t widespread in Canada as a result of they stop alternative and competitors for travellers. It’s by no means in the general public curiosity to permit monopolies to develop and we’re disillusioned that travellers don’t have the choice to decide on Swoop when planning their subsequent journey to or from the Kitchener-Waterloo area.”

Flair CEO Stephen Jones confirmed in a press release to International Information that the airline has unique rights to sure routes out of Waterloo and defended the association as permitting it the liberty to construct up service on the airport with out the specter of different airways crowding Flair out.

“Right here’s the reality: each airline in Canada was provided a implausible alternative to fly from Waterloo on an unique foundation, by a clear RFP (request for proposals) course of. Not a single one among our rivals bothered to reply,” Jones mentioned in his assertion.

“That’s how a lot they care about Waterloo. We do. Flair was the one one prepared to take the danger and start flying, and has developed a profitable community and an ideal relationship with YKF.”

Whereas Swoop’s criticisms about competitors are levied largely at Flair, the Waterloo airport is the one behind the exclusivity association, a program it launched roughly 5 years in the past.

Airport director Chris Wooden confirmed to International Information that Swoop’s request so as to add service to these routes was denied as a result of they’re locked up in exclusivity preparations with Flair.

Wooden additionally confirmed the airport has exclusivity deals with different airways, although he didn’t present particular names.

Wooden says that when Waterloo launched this system, it opened the gates to all airways in Canada to make proposals for unique routes by the airport. Neither WestJet nor Swoop took Waterloo up on these affords, he says, although Swoop itself solely started operations in the summer time of 2018.

Cummings informed International Information that the airways “proudly declined to take part” in this system on “precept,” asserting that exclusivity isn’t proper for customers or the general public curiosity.

“Having a number of carriers serving a market or route is how wholesome competitors works. It’s in one of the best curiosity of the buyer to have a number of carriers, extra alternative, and decrease fares. Flair and YKF’s multi-year exclusivity settlement confers an unfair benefit to at least one provider to the detriment of customers in the area,” he mentioned in a press release.

















However Wooden says this system has “confirmed fairly profitable” because it started. Providing exclusivity offers airways an opportunity to check out a route with out the worry {that a} competitor will come in and undercut their costs, bullying them off the route, he says.

“This was one thing that was very enticing to sure carriers. Principally, it permits them to construct a route with out the specter of predatory behaviour that we’ve seen in this nation earlier than,” Wooden says.

Flair, in specific, has been liable for vital progress on the airport over the previous few years.

Earlier than Flair began flying from the airport, Waterloo noticed roughly 100,000 passengers go by in a 12 months. It’s anticipating 700,000 travellers in 2022 and hopes to hit a million subsequent 12 months.

“Most” of that site visitors is coming by Flair, Wooden says. The airport has plans to introduce one other burgeoning provider, Pivot Airways, to its roster in the close to future.

Experts say measures that cut back competitors on routes and artificially block different airways from including service aren’t unlawful however may be unfair.

“Exclusivity, by its very nature, means holding the competitors out. So whereas (Flair is) speaking about bringing decrease fares to Canadians, particularly to folks of Waterloo … that’s anti-competitive, in my view,” says John Gradek, professor of aviation management at McGill College.

The one different instance of exclusivity he is aware of of in Canada is Porter Airways at Billy Bishop Airport in Toronto, however Gradek says the distinction there may be the airline owns the constructing itself.

Frederic Dimanche, director of the Ted Rogers Faculty of Hospitality and Tourism Administration, says he’s torn on the idea.

He notes that it’s commonplace for regional airports to supply “particular deals” or cheaper touchdown charges in order to draw low-cost carriers to their markets, however he has by no means heard of an exclusivity association in Canada.

Whereas he says the thought of exclusivity “goes towards” the sort of aggressive environment Canadians and regulators wish to see in the airline trade, he notes that proving out new routes takes a substantial period of time, analysis and danger.

Airports need airways to succeed in increase their roster of locations, and due to this fact it might be a “prudent strategy” to permit exclusivity and let a route turn into established in the market earlier than opening it as much as rivals, he says.

“They don’t need every other airline to return in and cannibalize the potential success of a route,” he says.

In his assertion, Jones accused Swoop of comparable behaviour, alleging that most of the low-cost airline’s routes “mimic” these of Flair and suggesting they’d go away these markets if Flair have been run out of city.

“That is precisely the sort of behaviour that YKF wished to forestall by offering a time-limited exclusivity on particular markets. It permits an entrepreneurial provider time to ascertain a market with out WestJet or its puppet, Swoop, dumping capability and copying the innovator, after which disappearing once more when their soiled work is finished,” he mentioned.

Citing WestJet’s 15-year presence in Waterloo, Cummings shot again on the claims the airways weren’t dedicated to the area and mentioned Swoop had all the time deliberate to broaden to the airport as a part of its efforts to ramp up in the Ontario market post-pandemic.

“We aren’t the carriers vulnerable to leaving or being shut down,” he mentioned.

Dimanche says that he can be stunned if any airport let that exclusivity reign for lengthy as soon as a route has confirmed profitable. Letting airways have a long-standing monopoly on a route typically results in greater costs than once they’re competing with one other provider for passengers, he notes.

















Wooden confirmed that the exclusivity deals it has with airways are “time-limited” however didn’t say how lengthy agreements are inclined to final.

READ Also Conor Lamb's Pennsylvania Senate campaign criticized as 'one of the worst': report

From Waterloo’s perspective, letting Flair come in and run a route to Vancouver, for instance, offers Ontario residents extra alternative on the subject of flying out west. Earlier than Flair, Waterloo residents may fly to Calgary and switch to get out west or drive to Toronto’s Pearson Worldwide Airport for the flight.

Now, they’ve obtained a bit extra alternative in how they make their journey, Wooden argues.

“We’ve elevated competitors from what we had earlier than as a result of there was none,” he says. “Pearson is everyone’s native airport, and we’re attempting to alter that.”

Flair prone to fly over the summer time, specialists say

If the transport minister and CTA have an interest in rising competitors in the Canadian airspace, they doubtless will hold Flair in the air for no less than some time longer, specialists say.

Gradek says that Alghabra doubtless received’t grant Flair the total 18 months it requested to seek out Canadian financing and meet the possession necessities, however he may see the airline getting one other three or 4 months.

“I don’t assume there’s an imminent shutdown of Flair. They’re going to provide them a while and possibly permit Flair to undergo the summer time,” he says.

Dimanche agrees, and says the airline is prone to get a little bit of “leeway” in the months forward as it really works in direction of fixing the possession considerations.

“I feel total, it’s going to be good for the aggressive surroundings in Canada, and that’s one thing that the federal companies needs to be wanting ahead to,” he says.

Wooden says Waterloo has been hurrying by a $35-million facelift for the airport together with a brand new departures constructing to accommodate the anticipated quantity from Flair.

Building will totally wrap up only a day earlier than Flair launches its expanded summer time journey schedule out of the airport on June 7 — assuming its licence is in place.

Wooden says he’s “very assured” that Flair has “addressed the considerations” raised by the CTA and that it’s going to nonetheless be flying this summer time.

But when Flair is grounded, he’s additionally satisfied that the market to fly into and out of Waterloo “has now been confirmed.”

“We now have the amenities. We now have the room. So probably, there are different carriers on the market that might step in and supply some service” if Flair bows out, Wooden says.

— with recordsdata from International Information’s Kevin Nielsen

















