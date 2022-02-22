‘Does Not Mean The Water Is Unsafe’ – Gadget Clock

World

NEWARK, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — More than 180,000 New Jersey families are expected to receive notifications Tuesday about their drinking water.

As CBS2’s John Dias reported, while the water itself is fine, it’s the way the water is getting into homes that’s the problem.

New Jersey Begins Process Of Removing Lead Lines From Water Service, Prioritizes Underserved Communities

It’s zero hour for the New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection, which will be sending out certified letters to households that have lead services lines transporting water into their homes.

“The fact that you have a lead line or galvanized line and receive a letter like this does not mean the water is unsafe,” New Jersey American Water President Mark McDonough told CBS2.

New Jersey American Water serves one out of every three households in the state, and the president says the company already sent out 25,000 letters. While the news can be frightening, he says the organization follows proper protocols.

“We always meet or exceed federal and state standards,” McDonough said.

The company already started removing lead lines and says it is prioritizing underserved communities. A map on their website allows people to enter their address and see if they are impacted.

VP Kamala Harris Highlights Success Of Newark’s Lead Pipe Replacement Project

Legislation passed in July requires water providers to replace the lines within 10 years.

“The unique piece of this legislation is that it gives us the responsibility for going to the homeowner side of the line — assets that we don’t own — and removing them, helping the homeowner replace those,” said McDonough.

Vice President Kamala Harris was in Newark last week highlighting the city’s work to eradicate lead service pipes in two and a half years, saying Newark will be used as a model across the country.

Builders are righting a wrong that, at the time, those working underground seemingly had no idea would cause harm.

“Durable and flexible, lead was historically used as water service line material. However in 1987, the federal government banned lead in solders, faucets and pipes,” NJ DEP environmental specialist Brandon Carreno explained. “It had been discovered that long term exposure to lead was connected to multiple negative health effects, like behavior problems, kidney damage, anemia and low birth weight.”

Newark Lead Service Pipe Replacement Project Expected To Be Done Years Ahead Of Schedule

New Jersey is expected to receive $1 billion from the federal government over the next five years to help fund the statewide project.

