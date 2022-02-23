Health

Does penile frostbite happen often in winter sports?

2022-02-23
According to multiple reports, a male cross-country skier competing in the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing during Saturday’s competition was hit by snow on his penis. Remy Lindhome, a 24-year-old Finnish skier, battled brutal temperatures and strong winds for more than an hour in the men’s 50km start free race, freezing his penile area, Reuters reported.

The report said it was the second time in Lindhome’s career.

Team Finn's Remy Lindhome competed in the men's cross-country skiing 50km freestyle on February 15, 2022 at the National Cross-Country Skiing Center in Zhangjiako, China, on the 15th day of the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics. The distance to the event has been increased to 30k due to the weather.

After the race, Lindhome said he needed a hit pack to melt his genitals, and told the media that “the pain was excruciating when the body parts began to warm up after the race.”

As Gadget Clock reported, officials shortened the race from 50Km to 30Km and delayed the race to protect competitors from possible snowfall due to winter elements. Athletes wore their usual thin suits that provided little protection from the brutal temperature and wind, the report said.

“You can guess which part of the body was a bit frozen when I finished (Men’s Olympic 50km race) … it was one of my worst competitions. It was just about fighting,” Lindhome told the media.

Remy Lindhome of Finland competes in the men's 15km classic cross-country skiing during the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics on February 11, 2022 at The National Cross-Country Skiing Center in Zhangjiako, China.

This is the second time this has happened with Skier, which has raised questions among fans about how common the issue of injuries is with winter athletes.

“Although frostbite is not very common, any athlete participating in outdoor sports in cold weather can be at risk. Some studies have found that the risk for cross-country skiing can be up to 20%,” said Dr. Barbara M. Chubak, MD, Icon of Mount Sinai, New York. An assistant professor in the urology department at the School of Medicine told Gadget Clock.

Chubak was not familiar with Skier’s case but told Gadget Clock that the symptoms of hemispheres vary according to severity. “Frostnip, the skin feels cold / thorny and looks red, soft to the touch. After reheating, the tissue returns to normal.” Chubak further explains that in more severe cases, such as superficial frostbite, the skin becomes pale and when restored there may be a puffy / burning sensation followed by blisters and swelling that can last for several days. Dr. Chubak told Gadget Clock that in some severe cases the skin at first feels numb and looks white or gray in the snow, then after reheating, large blisters form and the tissues turn black and may die.

Dr. J. T. Bishop, MD, Director of Urology, Central Division, was not part of the medical team at The Smith Institute for Urology, Lake Success, NY, Athletes in Northwell Health. He told Gadget Clock, “With very thin performance athletic clothing worn during competitive skating, skiing and cross country skiing, they lack adequate insulation, exposing some of the snow-bite-prone groin.”

In the case of penile frostbite, skin damage in that area can occur, but it can usually heal itself, urologist Gadget Clock reported. The doctor said that in the worst case scenario, sometimes a skin graft would be needed to cover the affected skin.

Physicians explained to Gadget Clock that those who enjoy outdoor winter sports usually do not experience this type of injury. Bishop told Gadget Clock, “Such injuries are very unusual among most non-competitive outdoor athletes because they usually wear warm clothing.”

“This region of the groin has a significantly healthier blood supply and is not prone to frostbite and thermal injuries.” Bishop added.

The opening ceremony of the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics.

According to the American Academy of Dermatology, frostbite can occur when the skin or subcutaneous tissue freezes after prolonged exposure to cold temperatures. Depending on how long and how much the tissue is frozen, “frostbite can cause serious, sometimes permanent damage,” the company’s website said.

Glacier spots can usually be prevented by protecting your skin from the cold weather, especially when the temperature drops below freezing, doctors told Gadget Clock. Health experts say snowfall in private areas is no different.

Bishop told Gadget Clock that warm, heated layers could prevent frostbite. The urologist advised, “In future winter international games, coaches and coaches need to be more vigilant to prevent this type of potential injury, using extra heated layers in the groin.”

