Does Sharmila Tagore Like Karenna Kapoor Khan In Glamorous Roles

Mumbai. Bollywood actress Kareena Kapoor married actor Saif Ali Khan in the year 2012. Kareena has two sons from this marriage. The actress has a good bonding with her mother-in-law Sharmila Tagore. This was disclosed by Kareena in an interview. The actress told that her mother-in-law wants her to always look sexy and glamorous. Sharmila loved Kareena in the song ‘Fevikaal’ (Dabangg 2).

Loved the song ‘Fevicol’

Kareena Kapoor had talked about bonding with her mother-in-law Sharmila Tagore in an interview to PTI in the year 2015. In this interview, Kareena had told, ‘She likes me in glamorous roles. I liked him very much in the song ‘Fevicol’. He loves song and dance. She always tells me that I should look sexy and glamorous. I think looking glamorous even after marriage is a complement for me, I love it.

First the mother-in-law said, ‘Keep working’

Kareena said that her mother-in-law Sharmila Tagore is an inspiration to her. The actress said in the same conversation, ‘She is my inspiration and she continued her career even after getting married and having children. He worked with the biggest superstars and filmmakers. It is important for me to do this as well. She will always be my inspiration in terms of career and taking family along. The actress has written about her bonding in her book ‘Kareena Kapoor Khan Pregnancy Bible’, ‘My mother-in-law was the first person who asked me to continue working. His advice was to do whatever you want, but with confidence. He did a great job in a few movies after his marriage and having kids. It was an inspiration for me.

Significantly, after her first son Taimur (4 years), Kareena gave birth to another son this year. It is named Jeh. Even when Kareena was pregnant for the second time, the actress was seen completing her pre-decided work. This included completing the role of an actress in Aamir Khan’s upcoming film ‘Lal Singh Chaddha’.