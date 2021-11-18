Does Vir Das consider himself Narendra Modi? Speaking on the poem controversy, the former IAS targeted the Modi government

Former IAS officer Surya Pratap Singh made a post on the ‘To India’ controversy on social media, in which he took a dig at the Modi government.

Actor-comedian Virdas’s ‘To India’ monologue has sparked controversy. Actor Virdas is being trolled a lot on social media. Where filmmakers from Ashok Pandit to Kangana Ranaut termed Virdas’ poetry as ‘anti-national’ and demanded his arrest. At the same time, many people are also seen in support of Virdas. Apart from this, many people on social media are seen targeting the Modi government by taking the name of Virdas.

Former IAS officer Surya Pratap Singh made a post on the ‘To India’ controversy on social media, in which he took a dig at the Modi government. During this, the former IAS asked the question and said – does Vir Das consider himself Narendra Modi? Surya Pratap Singh said- ‘How dare Vir Das say that ‘rape happens in India’? How did a stand-up comedian become so much? Does Vir Das consider himself Narendra Modi? Who calls Delhi the ‘rape capital’ and people vote to make him the prime minister? But the country has expectations from Vir Das, not from him.

Many people started reacting to this post of Suryapratap Singh. A user named Shahid Khan said – ‘Important things of Vir Das’ 7 minute video – Kovid-19 mismanagement, Lakhimpur Kheri incident, air pollution, PM Cares Fund, rising petrol prices, action on comedians, pimp media and spineless was on celebrities. The truth pierced the bhakt circle and in their eyes Vir Das became anti-national.

A comment came from an account named Mr Perfect – ‘It is wrong to correlate Kanya Poojan and Rape. Why target only Hindus? Do only Hindus live in this country, people of no other religion live in this country? Do Hindus do all the wrong things that are happening in the country? Do people of other religions not get involved in wrongdoing? Come out of superstition sir.

A user named Dheeraj Kumar wrote- ‘Sir, you have been a part of the administration, will you tell me where is the lack, when people like Kangana insult the martyrs of the country and no action is taken. On the other hand, after registering an FIR against comedians, they are sent to jail. What kind of double democracy is this?’