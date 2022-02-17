Does Wireless Charging Affect Mobile Phone Battery?

Wireless charging technology works on electromagnetic induction. In this technology, power is transferred from the charger to the mobile phone through a magnetic field.

Mobile phone technology is changing rapidly in the world. There was a time when all mobile phones were charged within hours. Then fast chargers came in the market which charge mobile phones in a few minutes. But today is the era of wireless charging.

Initially, the facility of wireless charging was available only in expensive and premium smartphones, but today this technology is being seen in budget smartphones as well. Many questions arise in the mind of people while using wireless charging. Like if using wireless charging will not affect the battery life of their mobile? Is wireless charging completely safe? Let us answer all these questions for you further.

What is Wireless Charging?

Wireless charging is much more convenient than a wire charger. In this you do not need to connect the charger to the wire. All you have to do is plug the charger into the power socket. Then the mobile has to be placed on the charger pad. After which the mobile phone will start charging.

How Wireless Charging Works?

Wireless charging technology works on electromagnetic induction. If understood in simple language, magnetic field is used for power transfer. The wireless charging pad has an electromagnetic call built in. Exactly this type of electromagnetic call is also engaged in the back side of the mobile phone. Whenever you put the phone on the charging pad, a magnetic field is created between the charging pad and the electromagnetic call on the back of the mobile. Through which the power is transferred from the charger to the mobile phone.

Does Wireless Charging Affect Mobile Phone Battery?

The answer is no. The battery capacity of any smartphone degrades over time. There will be no difference in the life cycle of the battery even if you use wireless charging for a long time. Rather, wireless chargers are considered better than wire chargers. For example, if you use a 30W wireless charger but your phone supports only 15W charging. So the wireless charger will charge your phone according to 15 watts only.

Is Wireless Charging Safe?

Viral charging is considered as safe as wire charger. There is also no risk of short circuit in this as very little power is used for charging. Due to which there is no possibility of electric shock etc.