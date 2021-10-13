Does your smartphone overheat when kept in the slightest sunlight or outside? In this way to save from overheating Know How can you save your Smartphone from Overheating – Your smartphone starts to overheat when kept in the slightest sunlight or outside? Save it from getting hot like this

Smartphones have now become an essential part of our lives. Be it making calls or sending mails, browsing the internet or making digital payments…we depend on our smartphones for so many things. Many times the usage of the phone becomes so much that it starts getting too hot. However, heavy graphics and application usage is one of the main reasons for the phone to overheat.

If the phone gets too hot, there is a risk of exploding the battery. In some cases, the phone’s communication unit and camera also cause heat, but this is much less than the battery. When the phone gets hot, not only does it become challenging to use it, but its performance also deteriorates. This problem occurs due to excessive downloading of applications, games or other software on the phone. let’s know that How to prevent phone from overheating:

1– Do not charge the phone full: Never charge the smartphone to full charge i.e. 100%. Try to keep 90 percent or less battery in the phone. Also, do not let the phone battery drop below 20 percent. Charging too many times leads to overheating and too little power affects the health of the battery. You can charge your phone two or three times a day.

2- Use phone cover Mobile cover has also become a major reason for the heating of the phone. The effect of strong sunlight and hot environment also affects the mobile. Just as a closed parked car catches heat, mobile covers also trap the heat inside and hinder the cooling of the phone. It is important to remove the phone cover from time to time and keep the smartphone under the fan if not in use.

3- Keep background apps off: If you are not working on any apps, then close them from the background. If you do not maintain it then these apps will keep working in the background and the phone will get hot. Select Force Stop on the app icon to close the apps you are not using. Run them occasionally instead of daily.

4- Change phone settings Lower the brightness of your screen as much as possible, as it makes the display difficult to see. Decreasing brightness uses less battery, making the device less hot. If your phone has adaptive brightness, it will automatically change it to maximum brightness when you are outside.

5- Use original charger and USB: After the charger and USB are damaged or worn out, most of us wonder why to waste money on the original. In such a situation, they start charging their smartphone with a duplicate charger or USB. But this method is totally wrong. According to experts, charging the smartphone with a duplicate or cheap charger can lead to overheating of the smartphone. Explosion threatens slow charging and up to battery failure.