Dog jumps from window to escape Pennsylvania house fire



On Wednesday, a dog jumped safely out of an upstairs window into a burning house fire in Barks County, Pennsylvania.

In a video taken by eyewitness Justin Steinmetz, a dog was heard crying when people called and asked him to jump through a window that was left open.

Then the dog was seen jumping on the ground.

Steinmetz told a local Gadget Clock outlet that he first saw the fire while driving around 8 a.m. Wednesday.

He then knocked on the neighbor’s door, called 911 before trying to extinguish the fire with a water hose, quickly realized it wasn’t working.

“I hope the dog is out,” he said.

A dog was then rescued through the front door. But another dog was heard barking and he was seen trying to escape through the window above.

Inspired by neighbors, the dog eventually makes a terrific leap to safety, with visible scars on his back.

“Oh, she’s burned,” said one neighbor.

The dog is recovering at the local veterinary hospital.

There were two cats in the house at the time of the fire and one was later rescued from the ground floor of the house.

A cat is thought to be still missing.

It is not clear where the family was at the time of the fire or what caused the fire.

A GoFundMe page has been set up for families.

The page says, “Our hearts are broken for the Stump family.” “We are very grateful they are OK, but sadly aware that the devastating fire in their home today will significantly affect their lives.”

More than 39,500 has been raised so far for the Pennsylvania family.