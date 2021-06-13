Dog stranded on floating ice in the Arctic rescued by Russian sailors. Watch video



A heartwarming video of sailors rescuing a one-year-old canine stranded on a bit of floating ice in the Arctic, has received hearts on the internet. The canine named Aika wandered away from her village and ended up on sea ice, which started to crack and drift.

Luckily, Russian sailors passing the space noticed the canine on the piece of ice and rescued the animal. A ladder was lowered to the ice, and she or he climbed aboard. In a video, shared on-line, Aika is seen making an attempt to step on the ladder thrown by the sailors in order to get into the vessel. The sailors whistled and threw treats in direction of the canine.

“We investigated all choices for lifting the animal from the ice, and positioned a ceremonial ladder which the canine used to get on board,” captain’s assistant Yevgeny Nagibin mentioned in a video shared by the information company. “Later we used cell communications to contact locals, discovered the canine proprietor, and some hours later the animal was safely returned to the village.”

A 1-year-old canine named Aika was stranded on floating ice in the Arctic earlier than being rescued by sailors on a close-by icebreaker pic.twitter.com/qa4FXMRwF2 — Reuters (@Reuters) June 7, 2021

In response to The Moscow Occasions, Aika had been lacking for over every week from the village of Mys Kamenniy on Russia’s Arctic coast. After a village-wide search, her proprietor Svetlana Chereshneva had been unable to search out the canine and resigned themselves to the perception that she was “gone for good”, the information web site reported.

Luckily, Aika was noticed by the Gazpromneft-Yamal staff on the Alexander Sannikov icebreaker whereas they had been on their method to an oil terminal in the Gulf of Ob and stopped to rescue the canine, the information report added.

“Once they confirmed me the video, I didn’t acknowledge her at first. She appeared so sad, all coated with ice, and she or he didn’t stroll effectively as a result of she had pricked her little paws on the sharp ice,” she informed the Russian Tyumenskaya Liniya information web site, The Fox Information reported. “Now she will be able to stroll roughly.” After being united, Aika was handled for her wounds and is extra cheerful now, the web site added.