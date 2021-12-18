World

Dog who survived decapitation attempt up for adoption

Peaches

CAIRO, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A dog that survived a decapitation attempt from her former owner is now up for adoption.

Police said Pauline Waldron intentionally tried to decapitate her dog, Peaches, with a sword. She also allegedly stabbed the dog several times and waited eight hours before seeking medical care.

However, Peaches underwent successful surgery and was then brought to a foster home.

Now, the search for a permanent home begins.

