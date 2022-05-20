DOH urges those at ‘High Risk/At-Risk’ to wear masks

DOH urges those at ‘Excessive Danger/At-Danger’ to wear masks





ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The State Division of Well being (DOH) continues to urge all New Yorkers to take commonsense precautions to shield themselves and their family members in opposition to the coronavirus. DOH recommends that those in ‘Excessive-Danger’ counties or those personally, ‘At-Danger’ proceed sporting masks Indoors as COVID-19 subvariant circumstances stay excessive.

In accordance to officers, whereas New York Metropolis and downstate areas proceed to see an uptick in circumstances, the Upstate areas—which first noticed a surge earlier this Spring—are actually experiencing a downward pattern. Nevertheless, those all through the state with an elevated danger of extreme illness due to underlying situations ought to proceed to wear masks in indoor public areas, no matter vaccination standing.

The CDC has designated 54 counties inside the state as high-risk, up from 45 counties only one week in the past. All New Yorkers are reminded to get vaccinated/boosted, take a look at following publicity/signs, and keep house/search therapy with a healthcare supplier if unwell/optimistic in latest days.

DOH continues to carefully monitor the state of affairs and maintain a watchful eye on all areas of the State. For extra info on CDC suggestions for low, medium, and high-risk counties, please go to right here.