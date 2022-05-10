DOJ silent on abortion protests at justices’ homes despite federal law prohibiting ‘pickets’ to influence case



NewYou can listen to the Gadget Clock article now!

The judiciary has remained silent on the ongoing protests by abortion workers outside the homes of conservative Supreme Court justices, despite a federal law that seeks to “influence” federal officials and invalidate the outcome of court cases.

Proponents of her case have been working to make the actual transcript of this statement available online. Proponents of her case have been working to make the actual transcript of this statement available online.

Federal US Code 1507, States that any person who “pickets or parades” a U.S. court “with the intent to interfere, obstruct or obstruct the administration of justice, or to influence a judge, judge, witness, or court official” or “such judge, judge, witness” , Or near a building or residence occupied or used by a court officer will be “fined, or” more than one year imprisonment, or both. ”

Despite the inclusion of language in federal law, Attorney General Merrick Garland did not issue a public statement addressing the protest outside the home of conservative judges. And the Department of Justice (DOJ) did not respond to a request from Gadget Clock Digital for comment on Garland’s silence and the reasons why protesters were not arrested.

Pence Planned Abortion Activist Denies Disruption of Mother’s Day Church Service: ‘Absolutely Unacceptable’

According to Andy McCarthy, a senior fellow at the National Review Institute and contributor to Gadget Clock, Biden DJ is as silent on the issue as the White House: And to protect both the court and the judge. “

“I note that a few months ago, when Attorney General Garland unreasonably sent the FBI to investigate parents who protested the inclusion of racist and anti-American material in school curricula, Garland claimed that the judiciary was interested in protecting teachers and school administrators. The relationship between parents and schools is a state and local issue, not a federal one – presumably, if a parent insults a teacher it would be a state crime, not a federal one, “McCarthy continued.

McCarthy cited a DOJ memo last fall, directing the FBI to investigate the “threat of violence.” School board meeting To deal with threats against school officials by angry parents. Garland received a wide response to his directive as it came just days after the National School Board Association (NSBA). Wrote a letter Biden asked his administration to consider the parents’ protest at the school board meeting as a possible act of “domestic terrorism.”

“On the contrary, the protection of the Supreme Court as an institution and the security of judges is clearly a federal issue over which federal law enforcement has clear jurisdiction. No, “McCarthy told Gadget Clock Digital.

Ian Pryor, America’s first legal senior adviser, also reacted to the department’s silence, telling Gadget Clock Digital: “It says you need to know how political this department is. The Merrick Garland Biden administration surrendered to the DOJ against the parents just four days after receiving a letter from the NSBA. “

Liberals protest outside Scottish Justice’s home, church: ‘mass resistance’

“Meanwhile, here you are arguably violating federal law by protesting at the home of a Supreme Court judge to influence a legal decision, and we have not heard a peek from Garland. It seems to be completely subtle with extremist, mob-like tactics to support those policies, “Agri said.

White House Press Secretary Jane Saki tweeted Monday that President Biden “strongly believes in the constitutional right to protest.”

“But it should never include violence, threats or vandalism,” Saki tweeted. “Judges have an incredibly important role to play in our society and they need to be able to act without concern for their personal safety.”

However, Carrie Severino, president of the Judicial Crisis Network, tweeted in response to Saki’s statement on Monday that the White House still had “no problem” with protesters outside Supreme Court justices, although Justice Alito had to leave his home due to unrest.

Severino told Gadget Clock Digital in a statement: “Merrick Garland appears to be more interested in treating parents as terrorists than in influencing judges at their residences, which the White House has made clear.”

Dick Durbin, D-Ill, chairman of the Senate Judiciary Committee, said during a committee hearing last week that “there is no place for public action, intimidation or personal threats against a government official. . “

Asked if it would be appropriate for protesters to be present at their homes, he continued, “No. I don’t care about those who do it at my house and they are … it is abusive and juvenile and not credible at all when you try to sue by doing something offensive.” I’m doing it. “

President Biden also “strongly condemned” the attack on the Wisconsin-Pro-Life Activist Center, saying in a statement that the administration “condemns political violence of any stripe.”

The White House said in a statement Monday that “the president has made it clear throughout his life that Americans have a fundamental right to express their views under the Constitution, regardless of their position,” the White House said in a statement Monday. “But that expression must be peaceful and free from attempts at violence, vandalism or intimidation.”

Abortion activists protested outside the home of Chief Justice John Roberts and Justice Brett Kavanagh over the weekend, and the “Shut Down DC” group is organizing another group that will be outside the home of Justice Samuel Alito on Monday evening.

Alito is the author of the leaked draft opinion Row vs. Wade will reverse And return abortions to separate states.

“It simply came to our notice then Rowe And Casey Of course, it should be scrapped, “Alito wrote in a February draft opinion poll for Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization.

Tyler Olson of Gadget Clock contributed to this report.