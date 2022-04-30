DOJ sues Alabama over law making transgender treatments for children a felony



The Justice Department on Friday filed a complaint challenging Alabama Senate Bill (SB) 184, which bans transgender treatment for children.

The DOJ claims that criminalizing child sexual abuse is a violation of the Fourteenth Amendment on the basis of equal protection.

Alabama Governor K. Ivy has signed into law this month to make adulteration drugs illegal for minors. The bill, which prescribes adolescent blockers or hormones to help transgender people transgender, is criminal, punishable by up to 10 years in prison.

“SB184 makes it a crime for any person to ‘engage or cause’ certain types of medical care for transgender minors. SB 184 thus discriminates against transgender youth by denying them access to certain types of medically necessary care,” the judiciary said. Wrote. “It discriminates against transgender youth and prevents them from entering certain ways while allowing non-transgender minors to access the same or similar methods.”

Alabama Governor Signs Adolescent Blocker, Prohibition of Sex Transition Surgery

“Today’s filing is the latest move by the judiciary to combat discrimination based on gender identity, including illegal restrictions on medical care for transgender youth,” the department boasted. “On March 31, 2022, the Department of Civil Rights issued a letter to the Attorney Generals of all states reminding them of the federal constitutional and statutory provisions that protect transgender youth against discrimination.”

One day after state lawmakers passed the bill, Ivy signed the anti-Baberty blocker law. The groups have vowed to challenge the law in court immediately.

Alabama is the second state to ban sex-guaranteed care for minors and the first to impose criminal penalties. A similar measure in Arkansas, which would prohibit doctors from prescribing drugs, was blocked by a federal judge.

Ivey has signed legislation banning some Alabama elementary school teachers From discussions on gender identity and sexual orientation In school.

Both parents Alabama Children identified as transgender have joined two medical doctors to sue Alabama Governor K. Ivy and other state officials in an effort to block new state laws banning cross-sex hormones and so-called “adolescent-blocking” drugs for minors.

Parents and doctors representing left-leaning law enforcement agencies, including the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU), the Southern Poverty Law Center (SPLC), and the human rights campaign – have claimed that SB184 What Ivey signed Friday is a violation of federal non-discrimination laws, including a provision in the Affordable Care Act, also known as ObamaCare.

