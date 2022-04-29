DOJ sues former Trump campaign chair Paul Manafort for $3M on tax evasion, bank fraud



The U.S. Department of Justice has sued Paul Manafort, who served as chairman of former President Donald Trump’s 2016 campaign, for failing to report his financial interest in a foreign account in a timely manner for under 3 million.

A jury found Manafort guilty of tax evasion and bank fraud in August 2018, but pardoned him in 2020, shortly before President Trump left office.

The United States has filed the lawsuit against defendant Paul J. Manafort for deliberately failing to report his financial interest in foreign bank accounts in a timely manner to recover the outstanding civil fines assessed against him, the judiciary said in a filing in U.S. District Court on Thursday. West Palm Beach, Florida, Reuters reported.

The DOJ says it wants $ 2,976,350.15.

Manafort’s lawyer, Jeffrey Neiman, described the case as an attempt to embarrass his client. He said the government was seeking punishment against Manafort “just for failing to file a tax form.”

“Mr Manafort was aware that the government was going to file a lawsuit because he had been trying to resolve the issue for months,” Neiman said. “Nevertheless, the government insisted on filing the lawsuit to embarrass Mr Manafort.”

Following his conviction in a 2018 criminal fraud case, prosecutors accused Manafort of hiding 16 16 million from U.S. tax authorities, which he used as political adviser to finance a prosperous lifestyle for pro-Russian politicians in Ukraine. They also accused him of lying to the bank to secure a $ 20 million loan after his Ukrainian income dried up. Until 2017, after years of working in Ukraine, he did not register under the Foreign Agent Registration Act (FARA).

A Republican-led U.S. Senate committee concluded in 2020 that Manafort’s involvement in the Trump campaign posed a counter-intelligence threat that weakened the United States for Russia.

“Taken together, Manafort’s high-level access and willingness to share information with individuals closely associated with the Russian intelligence services, in particular [Konstantin] Kilimnik and its associates [Oleg] Deripaska, represented a serious counter-intelligence threat, “the committee wrote in a 966-page report.

The lawsuit against Manafort came under Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation into Trump’s relationship with Russia – an investigation currently centered on Special Counsel John Durham’s own investigation. Trump has repeatedly claimed that Mueller’s investigation was a “magical victim” and critics have blamed the Trump-Russia probe for relying on a tempting and unsolicited dossier compiled by former British spy Christopher Steele to fund the Clinton campaign.

“It simply came to our notice then Law enforcement And the national security operation, “Manafort told Gadget Clock in January.” It was targeted. In my wildest dreams, I could not even imagine such a target Undermines his presidency And try to get him out of the office. And there was no way I was going to participate. “

Manafort claims that law enforcement officers persuaded him to lie while he was in prison from June 2018 to May 2020.