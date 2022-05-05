DOJ unveils new Office of Environmental Justice



The Department of Justice has announced the creation of a new Office of Environmental Justice, which will serve as a “central hub” for the department’s efforts to advance its “comprehensive environmental justice implementation strategy.”

The new office in the Justice Department was announced Thursday by Attorney General Merrick Garland and Environmental Protection Agency Administrator Michael Reagan, citing a “series of positions that will be taken to protect environmental justice for all Americans.”

One of the objectives of the newly formed Office of Environmental Justice is to work with environmental protection agencies and other federal investigative agencies to “develop or improve the investigative agencies’ protocols for assessing the effects of environmental justice during investigations.”

As part of a series of actions announced Thursday, each U.S. Attorney’s Office is tasked with designating an environmental justice coordinator within their office, who will then identify “areas of environmental justice concern” in their area. The Environmental Justice Coordinator will be tasked with developing and promoting a system for individuals to report environmental justice concerns.

The U.S. Attorney and other departments are being encouraged as part of plans to create an “Environmental Enforcement Task Force” that could be used as a tool to pursue environmental justice issues in line with a series of announced measures.

Garland said the new Office of Environmental Justice would “prioritize cases that will have the greatest impact on the communities most affected by environmental damage.”

“While violations of our environmental laws can occur anywhere, communities of color, indigenous communities and low-income communities are often the victims of environmental crime, pollution and climate change,” Garland said. “For a long time, these communities have been denied access to the justice they deserve. The Environmental Justice Office will be at the center of our efforts to advance our comprehensive environmental justice strategy. We will prioritize cases for communities most affected by environmental damage. The biggest impact. “

The judiciary has also announced an interim final rule that would resume the use of supplementary environmental projects that could be used in communities affected by violations of federal environmental laws, which would “allow the government to provide more full compensation to victims, redress damages and punish future violations.” And resist. “