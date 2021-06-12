Doja Cat includes cameo with GRIMES as an alien in outer-space themed music video for Need To Know

Doja Cat forged Grimes for a cameo look in her model new outer-space themed music video for Need To Know.

Grimes, 33, may be seen early in the music video as a part of a gaggle of girlfriends together with Doja – all of whom are aliens on a overseas planet.

In the meantime Grimes shares her son X Æ A-Xii with her beau Elon Musk who’s CEO of the corporate SpaceX which is concentrated on human journey outdoors of Earth.

Side by side:  Doja Cat cast Grimes for a cameo appearance in her brand new outer-space themed music video for Need To Know

Of their alien incarnations Doja is shiny blue with purple hair while Grimes has her hair gathered into twin buns vaguely harking back to Princess Leia from Star Wars.

Grimes may be seen lounging on the couch as Doja raps the opening verses carrying nothing however a T-shirt and underwear.

The design of Doja’s t-shirt is modeled after the NASA emblem – besides that Doja’s title is written on it in place of the title of the U.S. authorities company.

‘Wanna know what it is like,’ sings Doja, ‘Child, present me what it is like. I do not actually received no sort. I simply wanna f*** all night time.’

Dynamic duo: Grimes, 33, can be seen early in the music video as part of a group of girlfriends including Doja - all of whom are aliens on a foreign planet

Details: Meanwhile Grimes shares her son X Æ A-Xii with her beau Elon Musk who is CEO of the company SpaceX which is focused on human travel outside of Earth

The look: In their alien incarnations Doja is bright blue with purple hair whilst Grimes has her hair gathered into twin buns vaguely reminiscent of Princess Leia from Star Wars

The last detail: The design of Doja's t-shirt is modeled after the NASA logo - except that Doja's name is written on it in place of the name of the U.S. government agency

Such fun: 'Wanna know what it's like,' sings Doja, 'Baby, show me what it's like,' and then adds: 'I don't really got no type. I just wanna f*** all night'

In the meantime Grimes may be noticed close by lounging on a settee and holding a shiny blue drink in a martini glass.

Doja insists that ‘I must know’ about her man’s ‘pipe,’ saying she has been ‘fantasizin” about it and hopes to find ‘what it is like.’

Grimes continues on in the music video as Doja and her girlfriends discover themselves in a futuristic flying Uber that takes them by way of their metropolis.

The city the place they dwell is evidently positioned on a planet with much less gravity than Earth as enormous boulders may be noticed floating among the many tops of the skyscrapers.

Title phrase: Doja insists that 'I need to know' about her man's 'pipe,' saying she has been 'fantasizin'' about it and hopes to discover 'what it's like'

On the move: Grimes continues on in the music video as Doja and her girlfriends find themselves in a futuristic flying Uber that takes them through their city

Sci-fi: The town where they live is evidently located on a planet with less gravity than Earth as huge boulders can be spotted floating among the tops of the skyscrapers

Doja continues performing in the Uber and her girlfriends together with Grimes could possibly be seen dancing supportively round her.

‘Simply saying I am versatile,’ she assures the person she was singing to including that she would ‘do what I can to get you off.’

Shortly thereafter they discover themselves in a nightclub the place Grimes may be seen having fun with her night out in town.

Doja then again rapidly units her sights on a selected man and strikes up a scorching seductive dance with him.

There she is: Shortly thereafter they find themselves in a nightclub where Grimes can be seen enjoying her evening out on the town

Sensation: Doja on the other hand quickly sets her sights on a particular man and strikes up a sizzling seductive dance with him

Making it happen: Ultimately they wind up in a private room of the club - with walls that change color from cherry red to silver as she danced around him

Finally they wind up in a non-public room of the membership – with partitions that change coloration from cherry purple to silver as she danced round him.

Her man stays rooted to his chair while Doja whirls by way of her energetic choreography all around the room.

‘Tryna see in case you may deal with this a**,’ she taunts the person, including that she would ‘Prolly give his a** a panic assault – sorry if I gave a random erection.’

The discharge of her new music video comes simply two days after she unveiled the art work for Planet Her, the album containing Need To Know. 

Feeling the music: Her man remains rooted to his chair whilst Doja whirls through her energetic choreography all over the room

Saucy: 'Tryna see if you could handle this a**,' she taunts the man, adding that she would 'Prolly give his a** a panic attack - sorry if I gave a random erection'

Rollout: The release of her new music video comes just two days after she unveiled the artwork for Planet Her, the album containing Need To Know

