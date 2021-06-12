Doja Cat includes cameo with GRIMES as an alien in outer-space themed music video for Need To Know



Doja Cat forged Grimes for a cameo look in her model new outer-space themed music video for Need To Know.

Grimes, 33, may be seen early in the music video as a part of a gaggle of girlfriends together with Doja – all of whom are aliens on a overseas planet.

In the meantime Grimes shares her son X Æ A-Xii with her beau Elon Musk who’s CEO of the corporate SpaceX which is concentrated on human journey outdoors of Earth.

Of their alien incarnations Doja is shiny blue with purple hair while Grimes has her hair gathered into twin buns vaguely harking back to Princess Leia from Star Wars.

Grimes may be seen lounging on the couch as Doja raps the opening verses carrying nothing however a T-shirt and underwear.

The design of Doja’s t-shirt is modeled after the NASA emblem – besides that Doja’s title is written on it in place of the title of the U.S. authorities company.

‘Wanna know what it is like,’ sings Doja, ‘Child, present me what it is like. I do not actually received no sort. I simply wanna f*** all night time.’

In the meantime Grimes may be noticed close by lounging on a settee and holding a shiny blue drink in a martini glass.

Doja insists that ‘I must know’ about her man’s ‘pipe,’ saying she has been ‘fantasizin” about it and hopes to find ‘what it is like.’

Grimes continues on in the music video as Doja and her girlfriends discover themselves in a futuristic flying Uber that takes them by way of their metropolis.

The city the place they dwell is evidently positioned on a planet with much less gravity than Earth as enormous boulders may be noticed floating among the many tops of the skyscrapers.

Doja continues performing in the Uber and her girlfriends together with Grimes could possibly be seen dancing supportively round her.

‘Simply saying I am versatile,’ she assures the person she was singing to including that she would ‘do what I can to get you off.’

Shortly thereafter they discover themselves in a nightclub the place Grimes may be seen having fun with her night out in town.

Doja then again rapidly units her sights on a selected man and strikes up a scorching seductive dance with him.

Finally they wind up in a non-public room of the membership – with partitions that change coloration from cherry purple to silver as she danced round him.

Her man stays rooted to his chair while Doja whirls by way of her energetic choreography all around the room.

‘Tryna see in case you may deal with this a**,’ she taunts the person, including that she would ‘Prolly give his a** a panic assault – sorry if I gave a random erection.’

The discharge of her new music video comes simply two days after she unveiled the art work for Planet Her, the album containing Need To Know.

