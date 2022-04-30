Dolan ‘not looking backwards’ in Ohio GOP Senate primary dominated by Trump, amid bump in polls down stretch



Republican Ohio Senate candidate Matt Dullan has not garnered as much media attention as most other candidates for the GOP primary – but he thinks he will win because of his focus on national politicians and Ohio voters.

“I do,” Dolan, a state senator, was asked if he was feeling the ground on some of the recent polls. “And I’ve been feeling it for a while because Ohio Republicans want someone who talks about their financial security, their neighbor’s security, their border security, their international security.”

Without aggressively presenting support for former President Donald Trump, Dolan distinguished himself from four other top candidates running in the GOP primary.

In an interview at the Delaware County Republican Party Lincoln Reagan Dinner, the state senator made it clear that he supports Trump’s policy. “President Trump was a Republican president who had some Republican ideas and implemented them. And our country was strong. Our economy was good,” Dolan told Gadget Clock on Friday. But he argues that Ohio’s Senate election should not be centered on one man.

Trump recently backed JD Vance, a former investment banker and author of “Hillbilly Elizabeth” at GOP Primary. That helped lift Vance to the polls – he said in a Gadget Clock poll published last week that he was 23% in first place. But that approval was seen as a major blow to fellow candidates Mike Gibbons, Josh Mandel and Jane Timken, all of whom were under intense pressure to show their loyalty to the former president.

That doesn’t seem to bother Dolan, who was the only candidate other than Vance to land on the Gadget Clock poll from the last iteration before Trump’s approval. He was still below double digits, only 11%. Other surveys show Dolan is running more.

“Voters want to look ahead,” Dolan said. “I’m not looking back. I’m focusing on closing the biden agenda and preparing for tomorrow’s opportunities where we will set a Republican agenda.”

“I don’t know what they can offer the Ohions now.” Dolan added candidates who fought so hard to support Trump but did not get it. “I don’t know what they can offer Republicans that … someone wants Republicans to be positive about what they stand for and make it work. I have it. I’m proposing that.”

Dolan is also criticizing President Biden’s many standard GOPs.

“GDP goes down, but inflation goes up. It costs more to put food on your table for your family, it costs more to fill your gas tank,” Dolan said of Biden’s economy.

“He told American workers in Ohio, ‘You don’t need us to build our strength,'” Dolan added. “It’s crazy. We have to move on from there.”

The lack of flashy support from national Republicans, like those of other candidates in the GOP primary – also avoiding mudslinging and attacks – was not the mainstay of Dolan’s national news coverage.

But recently he has been backed by the Cleveland Plain Dealer and the editorial board of the Eliria Chronicle-Telegram. And he has used campaign-expanded $ 2 million TV ads to tell voters to “forget all their nonsense” by referring to other candidates.

Dolan said he thinks his message could be enough to win Tuesday’s primary and defeat Democratic nominee Republican Tim Ryan, R-Ohio in the general election.

“I believe my message resonates with all of Ohio. Anyone who goes and executes and fights for Ohio,” Dolan said.

“Honestly, I was on the ballot. I overtook President Trump,” Dolan added. “I can appeal to suburban voters. But the thing is, I don’t have to change my message. My message has always been about Ohio.”