Dolan surges late in Ohio GOP Senate primary, says voters 'leaving some other candidates' to back his campaign



Ohio Republican Senate candidate Matt Dullan says he believes his campaign is bringing supporters of other candidates to the forefront in the final spread before the early days, as reports indicate he is building significant momentum.

“I was the last person in the race, so the undecided people had to go with another candidate more than once. So they’re becoming aware of me, that’s where I’m going to run,” Dolan told Gadget Clock at an Ottawa County Republican Women’s Club event. Sunday interview.

Ohio State Senator Dolan added, “We’re getting a lot of indecision to come to our side. I think we’re leaving some people to other candidates.” “They want someone who will focus solely on fighting the Biden administration, fighting for Ohio, and moving to Washington to strengthen America.”

Join voters for lunch at the Dolan event, where barbecue chicken, coleslaw, potatoes and baked goods were served.

Dolan is the only major candidate in the controversial and costly GOP primary who has not fought hard for the approval of former President Donald Trump.

He says he will support Trump-style conservative policies in office, but does not want to run the nation of nationalization like other candidates.

“My message is talking about Ohio, talking about Ohio’s security, talking about Ohio’s economic situation, accepting the Biden administration,” he said. “It’s resonant. We knew it would resonate, and we’ve been feeling good in the last 48 hours that people are paying close attention to running and they’ll know Dolan is the only person who’s been coming from Ohio from the start.”

Dolan’s advisers have been predicting a slowdown for weeks. Race’s most recent Gadget Clock poll had some hints, showing Dolan as the sole candidate in addition to Venture Capitalist and “Hillbilly Elegies” author JD Vance to build support since early March.

The poll was conducted shortly after Vance was approved by Trump.

A more recent report shows that Dolan is not only building momentum, but also the real striking distance of running ahead of Tuesday’s primary election.

Meanwhile, other candidates are still trading jabs in support of Trump. Investment banker Mike Gibbons, former Ohio GOP chair Jane Timken and former state treasurer Josh Mandel continue to attack Vance in 2016 for making highly critical remarks about Trump and his constituents.

More ammunition was handed to those candidates when Trump stumbled upon Vance’s name at a Nebraska rally on Sunday. “JP, isn’t it? JD Mandel,” Trump said, backing him when referring to Vance as Ohio’s candidate.

The Gibbons campaign immediately seized the moment, saying Vance’s “MAGA credentials were fake.”

“Of course JD Vance not only made some derogatory remarks about President Trump but more importantly he made derogatory remarks about Trump voters,” Timken said of Vance on Friday.

“I don’t think he made a good decision to come to this race, especially towards the end of this game,” Gibbons said on Sunday. “He picked a guy who was a single number and made him a competitor … and I think a lot of Republicans in the state, the conservatives in this state, are concerned about it. They don’t want to say who the people will vote for. From the West Coast.”

Donald Trump Jr., however, referred to Vance Sunday as “the only candidate running for the Senate in Ohio whom my father and I trust to fight against the establishment of RINO and put America first.”

Dolan says his message is not only reaching the GOP primary voters, but his method will put Republicans in the best position to win in November.

“The thing is, with me, my message doesn’t have to change. My message has always been about Ohio,” Dolan said in an interview with Gadget Clock on Friday.

Voters will cast their ballots in the high-profile, costly and controversial Senate primary on Tuesday, where Vance, Gibbons, Dolan and Mandel are seemingly far apart in many votes. And with a huge number of indecisiveness, Timken has also maintained that he could pick up a late win for his wide ground game.

The winner of the GOP primary is likely to face Representative Tim Ryan, D-Ohio, in the November general election.