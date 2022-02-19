World

Dolgeville cleans up after latest flood

12 seconds ago
Add Comment
by admin
Dolgeville cleans up after latest flood
Written by admin
Dolgeville cleans up after latest flood

Dolgeville cleans up after latest flood

IMG 9057

DOLGEVILLE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The recent snap of unseasonably warm weather caused ice jams and flooding in numerous areas, including Dolgeville. In the village, some residents on either side of the East Canada Creek were flooded.

Cleanup efforts continued throughout Saturday, with hoses pumping out flooded basements lining both Van Buren Street and Dolge Avenue.

“About four feet of water, probably need a new furnace,” said Richard Krick, whose Van Buren Street home took on water in the basement.

Krick, his wife and dog were some of several that had to be evacuated Friday when floodwaters came rushing down the street, “Water was probably two and a half, three foot deep in the road here and all around the house. The ice just kept coming in. So we got in the village front end loader and they took us up.”

In over 50 years living on the street, he’s never seen ice jams like this, “We never had any ice or anything on our property, until yesterday [Friday].”

“The ice created like a dam, so the whole East Canada Creek was blocked up, got blocked up. The water had nowhere to go except to wherever the lowest ground was,” Deputy Mayor Bill Reynolds explained.

In an area that’s no stranger to flooding, this marks another instance of the community rallying together to help one another.

“We have a great bunch of people that live here, very supportive community. Some guy came up and handed the DOT guys a box of donuts and said, ‘here’,” Reynolds said.

The DOT worked throughout the day to clear channels to help mitigate the flood risk. Village officials and residents credit their work, as well as first responders and others for their efforts in cleaning up the flooding and ensuring everyone got out of the area safely.

Part of the village was impacted by significant flooding in 2019, leaving around a dozen homes on North Main Street still uninhabitable. The village continues to wait for FEMA’s decision on whether federal funding will be coming to buyout properties in the area.

#Dolgeville #cleans #latest #flood

Games Kharido Game Kharido Tamilrockers Filmywap Filmyzilla
9xflix 9xmovies 9x flix filmy4wap xyz filmy4web xyz
tamilrockers 2020

 

 ssrmoveis movie4me tamilrockers 2021 tamil movies download watchcartoononline
game kharido com ssrmoviez tamilrockers 2020 tamil movies download game kharido .in www filmy4wap xyz
www tamilrockers com 2021 mp4moviez guru filmyzila ktm movie xnxubd 2020 nvidia video 2017
movierulz.hp extramovie xnxubd 2020 nvidia new filmywap 2018 bollywood movies download tamilrockers 2020 new movie download
mp4movies filmy4wab kutty movies collection filmy4wab xyz game kharifo

 
2021 tamil movies download kuttymovies filmyzilla com bollywood filmywap 2021 gamekharido com game khrido com
movierulz hp kuttymovies 2021 tamilrockers com 2021 www filmy4wap com 0gomovie
games kharido in game kharido app filmy4wap.xyz filmy4wap xyz 2020 filmy4wap 2020
movierulz pz ssrmovies xyz movierulz hy mp4moviez nick finder.com
www filmy4wap com 2021 tamilrockers kuttymovies apunkagames Ssrmovies

 

 Filmy4wap

 
Mp4moviez Moviespur Yts           Bollyshare           1337x

 
Madras Rockers 7starhd Downloadhub Teluguwap Kuttymovies

 
Gomovies Pagalworld         Moviesda Djpunjab Bolly4u
Todaypk Filmywap Filmyzilla  Jio Rockers Moviespur
Tamilyogi Crackstreams Worldfree4u Yolamovies 123movies
Why should you Avoid Watching 123Movies? 123Movies Isaimini Movierulz movierulz wap
Movierulz ds Khatrimaza OKhatrimaza Filmy4wap SSR Movies

 
7starhd Gomovies Moviesda PagalWorld      Bolly4u
Todaypk  Filmywap Movierulz Rapidtags Venom 2

 Pushpa

Uncharted
READ Also  Suspect in Atlanta-Area Spa Shootings Pleads Guilty to 4 Counts of Murder

You may also like

About the author

admin

View all posts

Leave a Comment