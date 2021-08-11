Dolly Parton and James Patterson Are Working On a Novel, ‘Run, Rose, Run’



“She didn’t mess around, and neither did I,” Patterson said. “We both get to work and chop wood.”

In the press release announcing the book, Little, Brown appeared dazed by the business prospects of a media project targeting Patterson and Parton’s audiences: well over 100 million albums worldwide have collaborated on a book and album. .

Patterson has long relied on a stable of contributors to cope with his frantic publishing cycle. According to his publicist, he has written 322 books and sold some 425 million copies. He has worked with around 35 co-writers and currently has several books on bestseller lists, including “The Shadow,” which he wrote with Brian Sitts, and “The President’s Daughter,” a political thriller he wrote. wrote with former President Bill Clinton. This is a sequel to their previous novel, “The President Is Missing,” which has sold over 3.2 million copies worldwide.

But teaming up with such a popular celebrity as Parton could generate even more interest in the upcoming book. She is one of the few public figures with seemingly bipartisan appeal, celebrated by some as a southern working-class heroine and revered by others for her support for LGBTQ rights and shameless kitsch. (Parton has created his own theme park in the foothills of the Smoky Mountains, “Dollywood,” which features a water park, dinner theater, roller coasters, and a replica of his two-room childhood home.)

“People love it,” Patterson said, stating the obvious.

After their first meeting, which was informal (“No agents, no lawyers,” Patterson said), Parton and Patterson spent the next six to eight months setting up scenes, going back and forth on the scenes. chapters and notes. Parton nicknamed him JJ, short for Jimmy James, he said.

They kept the project a secret, although Parton, in an interview with The New York Times late last year, let it slip that she was a fan. When asked to name three writers she would invite to a dinner party, she listed it with Maya Angelou and Charles Dickens.

“The first would be James Patterson,” she said. “Since we’re both in the entertainment business, we could deduct it as a business expense. “